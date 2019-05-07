We are living in an era where communication is flowing out faster than ever before. Thanks to the prevalence of the internet and the maximization of our reliance on mobile technology, we are always online. As a result, businesses have to work increasingly harder in order to stay above water with regard to their competition. In turn, this is pushing more businesses to re-evaluate how they approach their marketing goals and budgets.

Marketing in the age of the internet is simultaneously easier than ever before while also being dramatically tougher. Let’s outline a few key tips and techniques that will help you get ahead of the rest of the pack.

Marketing Tips For The Digital Age

Whether you are running a small business focused on handcrafted products or a multi-location enterprise, you are going to need to understand how to market yourself. Marketing is a catch-all term that encompasses every aspect of your customer outreach. From the way that you interact on social media to where and when you place advertisements, marketing can be quite a lengthy topic to discuss.

Having said that, there are a few tried and true marketing techniques that you would do well to remember. We’ll go over a few basic marketing concepts in order to prep you for working in the digital age.

1. Craft a Budget

Marketing is like any other aspect of operating a business, you’ll end up getting what you pay for. With that being said, your budget doesn’t have to be set to a specific number. Spending a ton of money doesn’t mean you are automatically enjoying great marketing exposure.

As you’ll soon find out, there are many ways you can succeed in marketing. No matter what avenue you choose to pursue, you need to have your budget set in place. Like any other aspect of your business, going over budget can lead to problems. Write out a maximum budget that you are willing to spend on marketing and then refuse to exceed it.

2. Embrace Branding

Nike had ‘Just Do It’, Michael Jordan had the Air Jordan logo, and McDonald’s had the ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ jingle. All of those brands, slogans, and logos can immediately help you to identify what you are getting. Can you say the same about your business? Once you can, you can make sure that your marketing is successful.

Before you can have any success with marketing, you are going to have to boil down your brand into something that is easy to acknowledge. Marketing agencies like BrandMe Australia can help to get you locked in with your marketing. However, they can’t help unless you know what you are trying to do with your business.

To get started, take a moment to write down a few ways that you would describe your products, goals, and outcomes.

3. Study Demographics

If you are marketing a modern solution to a younger audience, you’ll want to approach your marketing budget by starting with places that are familiar to this demographic.

Marketing on Instagram and YouTube can be perfect if you want to reach a younger audience. If your audience is going to be retirees with a little free time, you’ll probably have better luck by starting with Facebook. As you can see, your specific product and the goals that you have will vary based on your demographic. Your marketing budget can quickly be wasted when you fail to account for your demographic.

In order to get a hold of your ideal demographics, you are going to have to be painfully honest about your audience. Be realistic about what you are selling and who is buying it and then use that mindset to craft a demographic profile from the ground up. Pay attention to geographic location, age, and gender.

4. Craft Consistent Content

The best way to market yourself in the modern digital age is to always have something interesting to say or share. If you are marketing on social media, you’ll find that you get better results when you constantly put out content. With that being said, you do need to balance how often you release content with the reality that you could burn out your audience.

What does this mean?

For some people, one advertisement per day for their business can make sense. For other businesses, two or three posts per week are the perfect amount. No matter what you end up deciding to do, make sure to stay consistent. When people see a company fall victim to inactivity or inconsistency in terms of outreach, they’ll definitely take notice.

5. Optimize Your Digital Presence

There are a variety of ways to make sure that your brand is ‘visible’ on the internet. In order to make sure that you are as accessible as possible, make sure to optimize your digital presence. This means that you need to have a website and an active account on all the major social media platforms. Make sure that your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Google Business page are all filled out with accurate information.

Make it as easy as possible for people to find your business. The harder someone has to work, the less likely they’ll be to pay for your product.

There are, of course, deeper ways to approach this subject. Search engine optimization by way of curated content is the premier way to market your services. SEO marketing is a deep sea of information, however, so you are going to need to stay abreast of changes in the marketing world as they manifest.

Conclusion

Marketing your business in today’s day and age requires great content, a good idea, and a lot of effort. While the internet has taken away the physical need to plaster your business cards all over the city, you still need to make an effort.

Marketing is as much about showcasing your great product as it is about showcasing your skills as a business owner. Use the tips that we outlined above in order to find your way to the perfect marketing strategy.