Product development is a complicated process. It doesn’t have to be. As an entrepreneur, you want to get your product out to the market quickly as possible, with few bugs and setbacks. Nobody can do everything alone, so outsourcing is a respectable and profitable route.

Here are 5 important tips for outsourcing the development of your products.

1. Wireframing

Top-notch, constant communication is key in any venture. It’s the most important during outsourcing product development. An engineering service firm that offers a suite of services is key. Getting your visions, needs and tasks in the most precise, quickest way possible will make the whole process smooth.

During this stage, it’s important to be as detailed and thorough as possible – to truly make sure that you and your outsourcing partner(s) are on the same page. Find a system that lets people effectively communicate with each other in real time.

2. Common Interest

There will always be someone who is better than you at something – that’s why you’re outsourcing this product. If you don’t have a technical background, for example, you’ll hire an outside technical source to work with you.

When you’re choosing your candidate, screen people who share the same dream and vision as you. It may make sense to go with the “best of the best”, but if the best of the best isn’t as fired up as you are about what you two want to do, their efforts will not be 100%. The product (and your brand) will suffer.

3. Agile

Agile systems are adaptable to changes, on the fly, providing quick responses to problems that arise. This keeps the production cycle in full momentum. Agile lets you manage (and master) change as it happens. John Deere, for example, uses Agile to develop new machines.

4. Be Specific

Would you want a gynecologist who majored in clown college? Then you’d never have your marketer as your engineer on your team. Though each of us may wear many hats incredibly well, it’s more effective to hire a team comprised of specialists. Yes, your limited technical background could apply to software development. Why would you do that to yourself when an able software “whiz” is affordable?

The “Jack of All Trades” of our worlds don’t truly make as much of an impact in terms of production as specialised professionals do. People who know their field in and out (including things the public can’t learn from a few hours on search engines) are far more cost-and-time advantageous for you.

5. Eggs and Baskets

From investments, stocks, policies, income streams, etc. It seems like relying all your hopes on just one thing (or person) is bad news. That’s because it is.

Do not put your project in the hands of one freelancer or one firm. Outsourcing work to a freelancer is a popular choice these days, and certainly worth pursuing. If Warren Buffett advises you not to put all your eggs in one basket, why would you? Sure, he probably doesn’t know a thing about product development – but he definitely knows more about making money than you and I.

Conclusion

Above all, design is key. Make a simple product that’s easy to use. Nobody enjoys a difficult process in life. No matter who you outsource work to on your team, the customer’s enjoyment of using that product must remain at the front of everyone’s efforts.

Investing in a quality designer, who understands the mantra that less is more, and simplicity is important, is one of the best things you can do for yourself.