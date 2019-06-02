From the bland and boring grey walls and worn, dull carpet, adding a bit of fun to the office can lift spirits and increase productivity. After all, when suffering from a bad case of the Mondays can often be rectified by having fun office supplies on hand.

Who wouldn’t smile with a smiling dog tape dispenser?

But fun isn’t the only focus. It’s also essential to have office supplies that serve a purpose and help get the job done. Keep reading to learn about some fun yet must-have office supplies for any business.

Organization Supplies

Organization is vital for productivity. While this is true, it doesn’t mean getting, and staying organized has to be boring.

Why not choose an electric stapler shaped like a fun fruit, or binder clips and laminate sheets in fun colors? FilmsourceInc offers a huge selection of these organization tools that all businesses, regardless of size or industry, need to have on hand.

Healthy Snacks

Many would argue snacks aren’t an actual office supply. However, one survey discovered that only about 16 percent of offices provide free snacks for employees, but 67 percent of employees with access to this free food reported being “extremely” satisfied in their current position.

How many Post-it notes have provided that type of satisfaction rate? Chances are, not too many.

This makes healthy and tasty snacks a must-have office supply.

Necessary Desk Supplies

While technology has helped to make human tasks easier, it can’t eradicate the need for basic office supplies, such as stapler pins, chalk markers, scissors, paper, pencil sharpeners, and pens.

However, these supplies don’t have to be dull and boring like the office décor. For example, opt for a cow-shaped tape dispenser or pens with fun sayings, such as “Shecky the Clown, Weddings, Interventions, and Bar Mitzvahs,” that no one in the office is going to want to borrow.

Motivational Posters

Why not dress up the drab walls a bit with fun, motivational posters. These are a great idea for any workplace.

The good news is, there are more than a few routes to go. There are funny posters, as well as clever and witty ones, too. Consider the vibe of the workplace to find the option that best suits the staff and building.

Adult Coloring Books

Fun and relaxation in the break room don’t have to be elaborate or expensive to be effective. A convenient, inexpensive, and quiet option is adult coloring books.

Here’s a fun fact: adult coloring books are now quite popular in the publishing world, and there are more option and themes available today than ever before. In addition to adult coloring books, consider putting some puzzle or Lego stations in the breakroom.

A Tomato Timer

Usually found in the kitchen, this handy tool can help transform a tedious task into a game. Try to finish the job before the timer goes off.

It can also allow workers to try out the Pomodoro technique while working.

Take Stock of Existing Office Supplies

Now is the time to take inventory of the current office supplies being used. Are they up to par to the items on this list?

If not, get to the store right away. Offices with the supplies here are typically staffed with happier and more productive workers.