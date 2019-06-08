If you have a local business where you live, it can be difficult to navigate the choppy waters of local SEO services. After all, what counts toward your SEO? You may not realize it, but it’s not all about packing your blog with keywords. In fact, a much more important factor that many business owners miss is the reviews.

Research shows that reviews matter. Consumers want to buy from and visit businesses that have high ratings.

And who can blame them? Reviews provide an unbiased opinion about a business or service that can be difficult to find elsewhere. Since unbiased parties rather than people who work for the company are writing the reviews, potential consumers find them more trustworthy.

That’s why they are such an important factor to consider when you are deciding what local SEO services you need.

Google My Business (GMB)

While there is a wide variety of review websites out there that provide reviews from customers, Google My Business (GMB) has now become the most popular and widely referenced. And one thing is for sure: the more people are talking about your business, the more hits you’re going to have on your page.

Optimizing your local SEO services for an emphasis on reviews is absolutely crucial to the success of your business’ online presence. Keep in mind that your page will rank higher in the search results if the reviews contain SEO keywords.

Don’t Forget to Engage

Any marketing professional can tell you just how important it is to engage with your customers and potential customers online. Many business owners assume this just means that they should keep up with their social media accounts, but there’s really so much more to it than that.

It’s also smart to answer questions and respond to comments on Google My Business (GMB). This is one of the easiest and most effective ways to take full advantage of your local SEO services.

Achieve High Ratings

When it comes down to it, having high ratings and good reviews online is very important if you want to attract customers to your business. Recent research has shown that more than 50 percent of consumers don’t want to do business with a company or service that has less than a four-star rating.

While you want to employ local SEO services to your advantage, it’s also important to work on your business to ensure that customers are happy and satisfied with their experiences. This is the organic method for achieving good reviews on GMB, which will boost your SEO over time.

Takeaway

Figuring out how to handle SEO is challenging. There are new rules and implementations every day, and you may not be able to keep up with it all while you’re working hard to run your business. Therefore, you may want to consider hiring someone who can handle your local SEO services for you.

Then, you can sit back and focus on what really matters: making sure your customers and clients are happy.