Dentistry isn’t many people’s first choice when it comes to a career, how many children really say they want to grow up to be a dentist? But when they get older the benefits of dentistry as a profession and business become more appealing. However, there is still a shortage of dentists and certain countries have already been hit by this shortage already.

The British Dental Association (BDA) reported that over two-thirds of registered NHS dentists struggled to fill vacancies in 2018 and the issue is only getting worse. But this does mean that there is now an excellent business opportunity for dentists due to their being less competition and an increasingly growing demand.

You don’t even have to be a dentist you could supply dentist instruments, dental equipment and more. Dentistry is a much wider field than many people think and you don’t necessarily have to be trained in it to capitalise on the growing need for more dentists.

Cosmetic dentistry is a very lucrative business area and you could recruit trained dentists and set-up your own surgery rather quickly with the right plan. Dental practices can provide a great range of services to customers it’s isn’t just fillings and extractions.

Qualified dentists can also capitalise on the growing demand for their skills as well. Instead of applying for jobs you could instead open your open practice. Then look for other dentists/ dental professionals to join your team.

Dentistry might not be the first thing many entrepreneurs think of when looking for business opportunities but I have a feeling that is about to change. As the needs for dentists grow there is a wide range of ways entrepreneurs can standout and develop a thriving business. Let’s look at some of the main benefits in more detail.

Dentists Are In Demand

Dentists and other dental specialists are in demand right now, people will always need the services of a dentist as well. Which means if you set-up your business in the right area and market your services well you could easily be rewarded with a steady stream of customers.

Less Competition

The decline in the number of dentists in recent years means there is less competition. This means you can more easily make your dental business standout from the crowd and grow at a faster rate. Focus on providing a high-quality service and you could easily see your business grow very quickly.

It’s Unexpected

Despite the fact that there is a growing demand for dentists many entrepreneurs have neglected the field of dentistry. This is good news for the savvy entrepreneurs though because it means you can capitalise on a market that isn’t overrun with other entrepreneurs. It will also help your business portfolio stand out as well.

It’s Profitable

While not every entrepreneur is solely focused on making money it can’t be denied that making a profit is the priority for any business. Dentistry is a very profitable field of work and even a moderately successful dental practice can make a lot of money. Especially if you set-up today when there is even less competition to contend with.

Opportunity For All Individuals

While being a qualified/ experienced dentist will make setting up your own dental business easier and more enticing you don’t have to be one to capitalise on this business opportunity. Building a successful dental practice requires people with all kinds of skills from marketing to customer service and much more.

You don’t have to be a dentist to build your own successful dentist business you can hire the dentists you need to operate it while you focus on growing your brand. You don’t even need to open a dental practice you could instead focus on supplying dental equipment.