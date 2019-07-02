Choosing a business field is a challenging job. One has to keep in mind the market trends and the upcoming business fields before starting a business. The good news is, this year is the best time to jump into entrepreneurship. All you need is a profitable business idea to get you started, plan for execution and hustle for it.

5 Lucrative Business Ideas

We have collected five profitable business ideas that you can start before the 2019 ends.



1. Mobile Related Business

Mobile phones are trending nowadays. Almost everyone has a mobile phone from children to olds. Mobile Businesses have more chances for profits and more employment opportunities. These businesses include ideas like mobile repairing and smartphone selling stores.

Getting started is pretty straightforward – set up display stands or service centers at malls or other public places with sufficient footfalls, and you’re ready to roll.



2. Children Related Business

Children now cover a majority of the population charts. With this, the demand for children-related products and services are increasing.

So, what kind of business available for you to choose? Well, these businesses include ideas such as Post pregnancy and Delivery hospitals, Recreation Stores, and Entertainment services. Starting music, dance, or art workshop for children can help in heightening their Cultural activities. Other services may include yoga, gym, food carts and tech stores targeting the children market.



3. Sharing Services

Everyone wants to own stuff and pay less for them. Sharing services helps in accomplishing the same. More than one person can possess a thing and share them with another individual.

There are many sharing services available such as Uber, DogVacay, or Airbnb. These businesses include ideas such as Attire sharing, automobile rentals, accessories, vacations, and Home Improvements.

4. Online Education Platform

With the increase in tech and services, study culture has also shifted towards the internet. There are several education platforms already available such as Khan Academy, Udemy, and Lynda. These platforms usually help teachers and students meet each other.

There are courses available for almost everything nowadays. Starting a self-owned Online education platform will be lucrative as it is in-demand and right in the middle of the opportunity windows.



5. Freelancing Business

Several individuals work as freelancer in various fields, and the number keeps rising steadily. It only takes mastery in any of the subjects like web designing, graphics, music, or writing. Many platforms such as Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr are available that help clients and workers to meet each other.



Need More Ideas?

Conclusion

There are a lot of business options to choose from before actually starting one. The top five businesses to start include mobile services, children related services, freelancing, online educational platform service, and sharing services. These all fields are trending and can be implemented into your new business idea.