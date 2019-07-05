Organising and hosting interesting events is a great way to market your business. You can use them to connect with your customers and have some fun. Or to show off what you do and secure new business.

But, your event has to be a success. If things go wrong, you can end up creating a negative impression instead of a positive one. So, today, we are going to take a look at the latest event management tools, tips, and strategies you can use to make your special event a success.

Tell the world about your event

The first thing you need to do is to create an event page or website. You can then use this to market your conference, customer dinner or festival. It does not matter what type of event you are hosting doing this will make a huge difference to its success.

You can put all of the details your guests or attendees need to know on that page or website. It does not have to be complicated or wordy. Just briefly explain what your event is about. Add the venue address, a map and maybe details of how to get there using the local transport network. It is best to add an itinerary and contact details.

If you want to you can still send out invites via the mail, email, face to face or using social media. When you do that, share the URL of your event page or website.

Doing this will save you a lot of time and hassle. You will not be left fielding phone calls about how to get to the venue or where to park.

The best event planning tools make it really easy to create such a page.

Sell tickets for your event

Sometimes you will want to sell tickets to cover some or all of the cost of hosting your event. Provided the event is fun and interesting a lot of people will attend. For example, hosting a festival or fireworks display in the grounds of your hotel or pub is a great way to make more people aware of what you have to offer.

Selling tickets for a low price to such events will help you to control how many people attend. But, you need a way to take the cash. A good suite of event planning tools will include the ability to set the option to buy a ticket via your event page.

Send out invites and keep track of event numbers

We mentioned the different ways you can invite people to your event, above. If you can, use a suite of event planning tools that has the ability to keep track of your efforts in this area. You can see who you have invited, who has replied and how many people are coming.

In the past, using proper event planning tools would have worked out expensive. This is no longer the case. Prices have dropped drastically. So, any size or type of business, club, charity or organisation can use them.

If you would like to learn more about event planning for small businesses, you can do so here.