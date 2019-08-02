Those who run an online business often have a long to-do list at their disposal. This can often entail having 10 tasks that need to be done in a day, with the time to only finish 5. If you have found yourself in this position before, you might have thought to hire a remote team on a booming platform like Global Career.

On this page, we will break down what a good remote team looks like and the top 5 reasons that you should hire your own remote workers.

What Does an Effective Remote Team Look Like?

Before we discuss our top reasons for building a remote team, let’s start by taking a look at what a good remote team is. After all, you shouldn’t just hire the first seemingly-qualified people who apply to your business, there are certain factors to check for. Here are the traits that you should look for in your remote workers.

Good Communication

Since remote workers have the freedom to work from anywhere with an internet connection, it’s important that you are still able to keep in touch with them. The goal here is to create an atmosphere which resembles a traditional office workspace. Use online chat tools like Slack, e-mail, video conferences software like Skype or Zoom, and management software like Monday.com and Trello to coordinate your employees’ projects.

Honesty and Punctuality

If your employee says they are going to do something, they should do it. No questions asked. If you want to build an effective professional relationship with your remote workers, there needs to be honesty and punctuality on both sides. This especially holds true when it comes to upholding deadlines on work.

Always Going Above & Beyond

The sign of a good worker is when they do what is asked of them, and a little bit more. This means that they truly value the work that they do for you, and probably both you and your business as well. You know you have found the right team of remote workers when you are consistently blown away by the level of quality they put into their work.

5 Reasons to Build Your Own Remote Team

As we can see, a remote team can be just as effective as a traditional office team if you choose the right workers. With these factors in mind, let’s go ahead and look at the top 5 reasons why business owners are choosing to hire remote workers.

1. Get Much More Done in Less Time

As the business owner, you are only able to do so much. Even though you might wish to stand on your own two feet and build your business from the ground on your own, you will probably need some help along the way.

Hiring a remote team means that you will be able to get much more done. As the saying goes, “many hands make light work.” When you have more people at your disposal to help you scratch off items on your to-do list, you can finish a lot more.

2. Hire People Who Can Do What You Can’t

If you are somebody who conscious of what your skills are, you know what you can do well. Most importantly, you know what you can’t do that well. As a smart entrepreneur, you can surely learn whatever skills you need to learn along the way. However, the time that you spend learning how to do something efficiently can end up being a waste.

Think of it this way. Your time has value. The more time you have, the more you can finish. If you are not good at coding, for example, you can save a lot of time by hiring somebody who is an expert instead of trying to handle everything on your own. The time you save can often be more valuable than the money you spent hiring somebody to handle something you can’t.

3. Create Lasting Professional Contacts

As we briefly mentioned above, it can be tempting to try and handle everything on your own. Especially coming from a culture where rags-to-riches success stories are viewed highly upon. It’s time for a reality check, though. Having a remote team of people helping you will help you do much more than you can possibly do on your own.

Best of all, if you are a good employer you will generate lasting professional contacts which you can keep around for a lifetime. These people will usually have a valuable skill that you need. There truly is power in numbers, and having a list of dependable and trustworthy professional contacts will come in handy.

4. Have More Daily Free Time

You are not a machine. As a human being, there is time for you to work and time for you to rest. You need both. There is no escaping this. It is common for business owners, especially startup owners, to work themselves to the bone without looking out for their own mental health.

If you haven’t figured this out yet, know that you need to dedicate plenty of time each day for resting and relaxing. If you hire a nice team of effective remote workers, you will instantly have much more free time that you can spend doing things like watching a movie with your loved ones, going on special date nights, and so on.

5. Online Tools & Software Make it Easy to Stay in Touch

A common concern for people still on the fence whether or not they want to hire a remote team should know that there isn’t much difference between remote workers and a traditional set of employees working in cubicles. In reality, technology has made it so that you don’t even need to meet physically anymore.

There are online tools for video conferences, instant messages, file-sharing, accounting, and so on. In the modern world, it is easier than ever to have a team of remote workers. With all the different online tools and software available, you can still do an effective job as the boss keeping your employees on track.

Major Points & Summary

Building a remote team is becoming increasingly practical for business owners. Especially for tasks that only require the person to have a laptop and an internet connection. If you find remote workers that work hard, are honest, meet deadlines, and so on, you will be able to best grow your business while still keeping all of the benefits that would come with having a set of traditional employees working in an office.

If you are looking to hire remote workers, then make sure to check out the Global Career remote job board and get your opening in front of 50,000+ remote job seekers today.