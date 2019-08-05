What podcast or newsletter do you listen to when seeking solid career advice?

These answers are provided by Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. The School of Greatness (Lewis Howes)

Career advice is never niche specific. People across industries suffer from the same dilemmas and setbacks. Listening to great minds talk about their struggles and what they did to overcome their limitations and what inspired them is a great energizer of character. As they talk about failures and their experience with overcoming them, it gives me great insight on how to overcome my struggles.

– Abeer Raza, TekRevol

2. Masters of Scale (Reid Hoffman)

If you’re looking for inspiration, motivation or proven pieces of advice for career growth, you’ll appreciate this one. The host is a co-founder of LinkedIn, so the guy himself has a lot to share. And his guests are some of the most successful entrepreneurs of today. There is no better source of ideas and tips if you need to scale your business.

– Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

3. Safe For Work (Liz Dolan and Rico Gagliano)

Everyone suffers from work problems here and there; it’s inevitable and part of life. The hosts of this podcast dive into many different issues that workers face in the office by taking their calls and discussing their complaints while offering advice. It’s a solid podcast to listen to if you don’t know how to handle work issues in the best way possible but want to learn how.

– Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

4. Side Hustle School (Chris Guillebeau)

The best way to take your career to the next level is with a side hustle, and that’s all Chris talks about on his podcast, Side Hustle School. It features hundreds of episodes with regular people in boring jobs, doing extraordinary things on the side. From personal finance to novels, you’ll see a myriad of different industries covered, and golden nuggets are guaranteed.

– Karl Kangur, Above House

5. Akimbo (Seth Godin)

Seth Godin produces a podcast under the name Akimbo each week. Seth, who is also known as “the ultimate entrepreneur for the information age” and has written around 17 books, addressing various aspects of marketing, advertising, business venturing and leadership. His podcast draws from seemingly unrelated parallels to create a narrative that is thought-provoking and grounding.

– George Burnett, BL3NDlabs

6. Marketing Over Coffee (Gabriel Weinberg and Lauren McCann)

One of my favorite podcasts is called Marketing Over Coffee. I like that each episode is about 20 minutes long and that they take place in a coffee shop. This makes the podcast feel more casual, conversational and interactive. The hosts share tips on affiliate marketing, SEO strategies, copywriting and lots more. It’s like having coffee with smart friends!

– Shu Saito, Fact Retriever

7. Lead to Win (Michael Hyatt)

Lead to Win with Michael Hyatt is a gem. This podcast has helped me refine my leadership philosophy, build a desirable company culture, expand my skillset, enhance my focus and more. I love the links to movie clips, the actionable insights and the powerful quotes.

– Yaniv Masjedi, Nextiva

8. How I Built This (Guy Raz)

How I Built This is a podcast that allows you to hear straight from the entrepreneur themselves regarding how they built their company. Because of this personal take on entrepreneurship, I find that you can get a lot of great advice you can use for your own career. Some notable guests include Whitney Wolfe, Blake Mycoskie, Tony Xu and more.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

9. Career Cloud Radio (Chris Russell)

This podcast is full of advice for job seekers and those seeking general career advice. I like it because it’s practical and doesn’t sugarcoat anything. Each episode is only 30 minutes long, so it’s perfect for a drive or to listen to while on a run.

– Jared Atchison, WPForms

10. The #AskGaryVee Show (Gary Vaynerchuk)

Gary Vaynerchuk has been one of my main inspiration when it comes to entrepreneurship. His mindset, charisma and hustle truly motivate me to step my game up as an entrepreneur. #AskGaryVee provides so much value that many can learn from. He gives you practical advice that you can execute right away. He has also interviewed the top entrepreneurs in the world, such as Tim Ferriss and Tony Robbins.

– Fritz Colcol, ABN Circle

11. Entrepreneurs on Fire (John Lee Dumas)

The award-winning podcast Entrepreneurs on Fire is hosted by John Lee Dumas, who has interviewed the likes of Tony Robbins, Gary Vaynerchuk and Tim Ferriss. The host and the guests cover a wide range of topics — everything from SEO, to unlocking the hidden power of your brain, to increasing productivity and much more. Because they cover almost everything, it’s always fresh and interesting.

– John Turner, SeedProd LLC

12. WorkLife (Adam Grant)

I find WorkLife With Adam Grant to be a refreshing view of many of the challenges I face within my daily work and organizational culture. The show is informative and insightful about workplace psychology. Through his data, evidence and stories, he’s challenged me to think harder and better about how I overcome obstacles, and how I can influence my own mindset as well as others.

– Aj Harbinger, The Art of Charm

13. The Tim Ferriss Show (Tim Ferriss)

I am a huge fan and listener of The Tim Ferriss Show, based on the wide range of topics he covers and the people he brings on as guests. It is the perfect way to learn life hacks from some of the greatest minds and most successful people. Even if the topic isn’t directly related to finance or business, I find ways to incorporate how others reached success into my own life.

– Jared Weitz, United Capital Source Inc.