Without a doubt, one of the best things to come out of the internet as social media. It has been amazing at creating social awareness, increasing local or global engagement, and has even impacted many different industries. More specifically, the business side of social media has grown in ways no one predicted it would.

Known as social media marketing, this is one of many strategies that make up what is known as digital marketing. As a whole, these strategies are essentially an online form of marketing or advertising online. Back to social media marketing, this strategy is one of the popular forms of marketing today because of the rise of influencers and influencer marketing.

An influencer is someone with a large following that has experience or knowledge on a specific niche or product. With many influencers having followers upwards of millions, we can see how and why this is an effective strategy for businesses.

Even better, many different methods can be used to get the best most specific marketing results for your niche. Known as campaigns, these methods have the power to quite literally change a business overnight.

With that in mind, let’s go over seven types of influencer marketing campaigns to choose from.

1. Giveaway Marketing Campaigns

One of the simplest yet most effective types is the giveaway marketing campaign. This is one of the most popular ways to market a product or service because it has the potential to bring outside clients into your niche. Not to mention, it also can raise your brand’s social media following, increase product engagement, and other similar benefits.

2. Sponsored Social Media Marketing Campaigns

One of the best ways to partner with a client to promote a product is by using sponsored social media marketing campaigns. This type of campaign is a great way to find a spot even if your niche is already crowded with competitors. All it takes to make a successful campaign is to provide an influencer with prepared content to promote.

3. Affiliate Discount Marketing Campaigns

Similar to the giveaway marketing campaign, the affiliate discount marketing campaign is another great way to bring in outside clients. This campaign is more of a systematic approach to influencer marketing. It relies on different promotional partners to bring awareness to a product. That said, it’s also a win-win approach to marketing where both parties can benefit.

4. Creative Content Marketing Campaign

To begin with, a creative content marketing campaign is such a general campaign type that it usually brings in other campaign types but on a smaller scale. For the most part, this campaign type uses strategies such as youtube influencer marketing, video post-marketing, or other unique content marketing that goes away from traditional methods. It’s a great way to promote a product in a way that is natural instead of persuasive.

5. Product Review Marketing Campaign

Another simple yet effective marketing type is the product review marketing campaign. There is not much to this campaign type other than to review a product through either a video or blog content creation. More than anything, it serves as a way to give an audience a non-biased detailed look at the features and selling points of a product. This method also does a great job at qualifying potential buyers.

6. Brand Ambassador Marketing Campaign

Another great way to partner with an influencer to market a product is by using the brand ambassador marketing campaign. This campaign is a way for a business to make an influencer a long-term ambassador or spokesperson for a specific product. Apart from all of the unique benefits this campaign type can bring, it’s also a great way to minimize the hassles that come from finding new influencers for your business.

7. Social Media Takeover Marketing Campaign

Perhaps the most popular campaign is the social media takeover campaign. At the very least, it is the most fun campaign to work on as it usually entails having to make behind-the-scenes posts or other similar content.

Choosing The Best Campaign Type

When it comes to choosing a campaign type, it’s important to note that there is no one perfect type. Choosing a type will come down to factors such as influencer relationship, niche, and business size. Overall, choose a type that best fits your niche and business qualities.