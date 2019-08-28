Hiring has always been one of the biggest challenges for businesses both large and small. This is especially true for startups that are taking on this situation for the first time. From finding applicants to narrowing down your candidates, there are many factors that can affect the success of your hiring process. If you are struggling to find talent or have high employee turnover, it can be frustrating and discouraging.

Fortunately, you are in control of at least half the dynamic that is occurring during this exchange. There are several proactive ways you can improve your company’s employment process to find high-quality employees that will help take your business to the next level.

#1. Always do a thorough background check

In a world where recommendations are a primary source of recruiting, many employers get too lax about hiring. While this is a great practice that can save you time, money, and headache, it doesn’t mean the recommended candidate should get a free pass.

No matter how much you trust the recommending party, a background check is always necessary. To this point, you also don’t want to skimp on your screening services, you’d be surprised at what you might miss.

Using the best criminal background check for employment will provide you with peace of mind and, most importantly, protect your business.

#2. Know What You’re Looking for

You can’t expect to find the perfect match for the position if you don’t know what that looks like. Before you begin your search for new employees, you need to sit down and define exactly what you need. For starters, you should be able to answer these questions:

What need will this position fill?

What are the essential skills for the position?

Are there certain personality traits that are best suited for the job?

Is a specific degree or certification required for someone performing this job role?

If you’re hiring for a position you are not particularly familiar with, get advice.

#3. Write better job postings

One common mistake that business owners make when hiring is creating vague or overwhelming job postings. Believe it or not, there is a perfect balance you can strike. Try to aim for a succinct but informative job description that is accompanied by a list of requirements. Doing so will allow potential applicants to quickly determine if they are qualified.

Attracting candidates isn’t just about what they can do for you. You should also include a little bit about the company culture as well as benefits.

Keep in mind the industry you are hiring for and the demographics of your ideal candidate when crafting your job posting. This can help you determine what the best places are to list your job opening. Additionally, the right tone can help you stand out from the many other employers competing for the same talent.

#4. Rethink your interview questions

It’s easy to find a list of interview questions online but it might not be helping you get the most of your interviews. Stay away from big-picture questions that won’t help you glean key information about the candidate.

Instead, focus on asking questions that will provide insight into their ability to meet the demands of the position, their work ethic, and whether they are a good fit for your company culture.

You might also want to have them interview with several different people or groups so you can get more than one perspective on whether they’re right for the job.

Having candidates complete a test that gauges their relevant skills or a personality assessment can also help you narrow down prospects.

#5. Make hiring decisions quickly

We live in a world where everything happens fast and should not be an exception — or else you might miss out on your top prospect.

With access to thousands of job postings online, your candidates are applying to many jobs at once and might receive another offer at any time. Even if you are still making a decision, you should at least reach out and keep them updated throughout the hiring process to let them know you are still interested.

These pointers will help you attract the right talent and make the tough decisions so you can find the right team to help grow your business.