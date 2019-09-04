There are many tools available to businesses that want to boost their sales. One of those tools is email. This legendary medium of communication that has existed since the onset of web communication is still a preferred tool for business. As a seller, you can reap huge benefits from email marketing as long as you go about the marketing process the right way.

Marketing with emails is not a simple process anymore though. More and more businesses are using strategy to ensure that their email campaigns are successful. Marketers need to do more with their email marketing tactics and strategy. For example, using newsletter templates is a sure way to be ahead of the pack.

The following is a breakdown of why you need to start using an email newsletter to reach your customers today.

1. It is simple and efficient

Creating newsletters is also not a hard process. You will neither spend a lot of money nor waste a lot of time doing it. Newsletters can be easily designed by having a simple guideline that can be used repeatedly.

The basic issues that should guide you when creating your email newsletters include:

Having precise objectives for each email

Including the necessary tools and details in the email

Using the right subject lines and making the emails clear

Using email newsletters means that you will always reach your customers effectively and on time. For businesses that are just considering using newsletters for the first time, the focus should be on impressing customers with the first email. After that, subsequent emails can simply be for additional news and relevant products updates.

2. It helps keep your customers close

Email newsletters are fantastic for keeping your customers connected to you. Newsletters have been proven to be more efficient in delivering quality information to product users. Customers, therefore, look forward to receiving newsletters from their favorite brands.

The value of a newsletter also lies in its capacity to give you great insights into the mindset of your customers. It is possible to derive unique customer insights only through newsletters. According to 80% of retail professionals in the marketing industry, using emails forms the basis of customer retention.

Newsletters are also great for spreading important information to your customers. Indeed, the main difference between an ordinary email and a newsletter is in the content that each medium carries. The newsletter is often packed with valuable information that helps customers achieve certain objectives. The combination of information and marketing thus makes the newsletter the perfect middle-ground tool for a seller. Brand loyalty is built via newsletters, and this is what every business should aim for.

3. To increase your sales

The best way to boost sales is by using a properly crafted email that explains all the important details of a product to the customer. A newsletter is versatile enough to provide an in-depth look at a product.

Whether the target audience is already familiar with the products or not, you can highlight every bit of information that needs to be included in a newsletter. This is not possible with a simple email. The structure of ordinary emails makes them suitable for only a short piece of information. Information about how the customer can purchase your products is also contained in the newsletter.

Newsletters thus serve as a promotional tool that also has a direct link to the point of sale.

To achieve the best value from a newsletter, the right designs should be used. Like other mediums of selling, newsletters need to be structured properly to address the needs of the audience. Email newsletters designed from templates from a core part of modern email campaigns. A postcards email template builder is the ultimate tool to use when you want to design emails quickly. Not only do you lessen the time needed to create great newsletters, but you also end up creating some beautiful emails.

4. To boost traffic

Newsletters also form the basis of increasing traffic to your website. While organic traffic is desirable, it is not the only source of traffic. Indeed, most businesses that have a huge customer base that is loyal to the products gain more from email-generated traffic. Customers are always eager to find out about new additions from their favorite brands.

Apart from that, using email to boost traffic also plays a role in boosting the organic traffic. When you get more interactions with customers via email, the landing pages of your website end up getting more clicks and reactions from email traffic.

Emails act as incentives for any customers that might not be sure of making a purchase. By sending them a newsletter, you show your customers that you care about them. Any new updates on your products are best delivered via email as it is the best way to boost traffic and sales.

5. To drive up your social media numbers

As stated above, having email is great for boosting traffic from other sources too. Emails are perfect for integrating all kinds of information. Today, the vast majority of businesses try to boost their social media numbers by using email.

Modern email design platforms come with easy-to-use tools that can be used to incorporate social sharing buttons on emails. Marketing that relies on a diverse range of mediums is ultimately the best kind. Each form of marketing can influence the numbers that come from each stream.

An important aspect of email marketing is that it acts as a launching pad for bigger engagement. There are certain kinds of details that cannot be shared via email. Such details might be delivered best via social media platforms. With emails though, you can direct your audience right into your social media platforms where they can continue engaging with you on a deeper level.

Conclusion

Reports show that the use of email is not about to slow down any time soon. With the total number of email users being expected to cross the 2.9 billion mark in 2019, the email will remain to be the primary means of communication for marketers. Ultimately, the frequency of sending emails and an emphasis on the value of each email will be crucial for customer loyalty in the long-run.

Image courtesy of https://freephotos.cc/