Retail merchandising is a term that encompasses the selection, placement and display of your business’ products in-store. Did you know that the overall ambience and experience you create within your retail outlet is directly linked to sales revenue?

If you are a budding business owner and looking into retail merchandising, this is the article for you. Today, we have a look at some simple and creative yet effective merchandising for retail stores. Read on to find out more!

1. Define Your Target Market

The first and arguably the most important thing to consider when it comes to merchandising is your target audience and the message or brand you are trying to convey. Analysing your shoppers and target audience is one of the best ways to create effective product displays.

Some fantastic ways to really get into the mind of your consumers is to conduct in-store surveys and by researching their social media profiles. Once you have identified exactly what ticks all the boxes of your consumer, you can then focus on your campaign goals.

Your merchandising campaign should be simple, realistic and straight to the point. Defining your brand goals and target market is the first step towards choosing the correct merchandising for your brand.

2. Take Advantage Of Tech

It is no surprise that technology has come to play a part in retail merchandising in 2019. Everywhere you go, people are tapping on their phones and tablets in today’s technology-driven world.

Utilising technology in your retail merchandising is a simple and effective way of driving sales. Some fantastic examples are the use of digital displays and TV screens to promote your products, along with touchscreen walls and interactive displays placed around your store. Many companies are even utilising tablets as retail merchandising these days and offering customers the ability to sign up for updates, become members or simply look through your product collection on tablets placed around your store.

3. Effective Retail Signage

Effective retail signage is one of the best ways for any business to drive exposure and create engagement amongst customers. By utilising clear, bold and well-worded signs around your retail outlet, you’ll be able to convey messages to your customers with ease.

Many businesses in 2019 are now utilising digital signs that allow them to quickly update prices and product information on the fly. If you’re looking for a more low tech option, handwritten chalkboard signs are also incredibly popular amongst a number of retailers.

Whatever you do, ensure that signs are easy to read, kept short and sweet and to the point.

4. Make Use Of Your Window Display

The window display of your retail outlet is one of the best features when it comes to telling a story. Use displays to convey a story, spark ideas and trigger the emotions of your consumers.

Window displays are the first focal point of any retail outlet, so use it to the best of your ability to create a great first impression. Consider setting up your product displays in unique and fun ways, or in styles that help your customers visualise what your product may look like in their home. Always examine your window display with a fresh set of eyes to see how you can further utilise in-store branding to communicate your message.

One of the benefits of a window display is that you can easily switch it up or change your display every few weeks or months, ensuring that customers are always kept engaged and curious as to what you have to offer next.

5. Say Cheese!

Last but not least, one of the smartest ways of merchandising is to always ensure that your store is “Instagrammable”. Instagram is probably one of the most popular, if not the most popular social media platform in 2019, and often cited as the ultimate visual tool for retailers, brands and businesses.

Encourage your customers to post photos of your unique displays on their Instagram pages and to share it with their friends. You can even offer special discounts for people who use your hashtags or promote your displays on Instagram.

Takeaway

Merchandising needn’t be something that retailers dread – in fact, with some imagination and creativity, merchandising can single-handedly contribute to an incredible rise in revenue for retail outlets all over the nation.

We hope that this article has sparked your imagination when it comes to injecting some creativity into your retail merchandising.