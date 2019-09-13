Whether you are setting up your own business for the very first time or simply looking to upgrade your existing business, having the right POS is an absolute essential for your business’ success.

POS, or point of sale system, is one of the most important factors of a business and also much more than just a way for your customers to pay the bill. A great POS system should offer you various features that allow you to make informed business decisions and enable you to run your business both effectively and smoothly.

In today’s article, we have a look at what you should expect from your POS system in 2020, so read on to find out more!

1. Does Your System Cater To Your Individual Business Needs?

As you probably already know, the POS system is one that is used by a wide variety of businesses in the world. POS systems are used in cafes, gyms, salons, restaurants and retail outlets. As a retailer, your individual needs and requirements when it comes to a POS system may differ from that of another business. This is why it is important to ensure that the system you choose caters to your specific needs.

It is always advised to make a list of what you really need most out of your POS system and use it as a basis for your research when searching for your perfect POS match!

2. High-Speed Processing

Let’s face it – most of us have short attention spans in this day and age where instant gratification is a base expectation. This is why your POS system needs to be one that can handle powerful high-speed processing. Since the POS system is also now used for other purposes such as inventory management and customer relationship management, it is so important that your system can keep up with tasks and perform at an optimal speed at all times.

Your POS hardware should be able to process multiple tasks as high speed, offer live updates and be able to cross-reference with multiple sales channels all at the same time. A POS system that is not up to the job will result in a lack of efficiency in your business and plenty of time that is wasted.

3. Think About The Customer

A very important feature of any high-grade POS system is that is has a customer-facing screen. POS systems are as much about service as they are about transactions.

Having a POS with a customer-facing screen enables your customers to visually check their transactions, view details about the product or service they are purchasing and offer them alternatives to the products they may be interested in. A customer-facing screen also gives your customer peace of mind as they will be able to have a look at their entire transaction and be assured that they are being charged the correct amount for their purchases.

4. Offer Multiple Payment Options

As of now, and especially in 2020, mobile wallets and digital cash are slowly replacing physical cash and even credit cards. Welcome to the era of the cashless society! The rise in people paying for their purchases with digital wallets or with Paypass means that every business needs their POS system to offer multiple payment options.

It is important that your POS system has an up to date multi-tech reader that will be able to recognise multiple forms of payment. This allows your customers the freedom and flexibility to pay as they wish, thus greatly benefiting the potential of your earnings.

A POS system that cannot handle multiple payment options is a surefire way to drive customers away, so we always advise putting great emphasis on multiple payment options.

5. 24/7 Customer Support

Last but not least, we cannot stress enough on how much 24/7 customer support is needed with a POS system. Whilst most of us don’t expect to need customer support for our POS systems, it is always good to ensure that your provider offers this service just in case things go awry.

The longer your system is down, the more customers and payments you lose. This is why 24/7 customer service is a must, whether it is on the phone, on email or on an online live chat. This allows you to get help almost instantaneously should your POS system be down.

Always remember, there is never an excuse for missing out on revenue, so focus on a POS system that has got you covered at all times.

Takeaway

We hope that this article has given you some valuable insight into exactly what to expect from your POS system in 2020. Utilising a POS system that offers you a plethora of features and services is one of the best ways to boost revenue, maintain excellent customer service levels and ensure that your business is running in the most efficient and effective way possible!