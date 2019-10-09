Bryan REO Elijah Norton is continuing to push the boundaries when it comes to his auto protection firm. He is determined to boost growth while maximizing value for all stakeholders, including employees and customers. The entrepreneur is achieving this objective by re-engineering key business processes.

The management of internal business processes is considered the primary and fundamental element of quality management in an enterprise. The excellence of these processes and, consequently, their substantial quality is, in the 21st century, of vital importance. The same applies to the quality of processes related to products or services.

The re-engineering of business processes is becoming, in recent years, what strategic planning was during the 70s and 80s. Quality must be achieved first on the organizational level by the company structure and its processes.

Only then will the organization act on internal resources by equipping them with measurement, control tools and operational-managerial strategies to prevent errors and defects ex-ante. Bryan REO CarGuard understands these dynamics and utilizes them in a way that enhances operational efficiency.

Enhancing productivity

Inferior quality hurts business productivity. That is, it hurts the pace of production by reworking, waste of resources, frequent inspections and progressive removal of excellence. Excellence is, therefore, the limit to which company quality leans considering that the base tends to infinity.

An organization like CarGuard is considered excellent when it can distinguish itself, positively, from the other competitors for quality and efficiency. For this reason, CarGuard Elijah Norton focuses attention on customer expectations, enhancing and motivating their employees, encouraging the participation of stakeholders and improving the working environment.

In turn, these actions are expected to boost growth and improve customer service. In addition, if the management process is designed and activated correctly, a high level of quality should be accompanied by high business productivity.

The quality policy creates an image of reliability for CarGuard and boost customer loyalty. Factors that determine the success or failure of a company are numerous. There is no absolute best solution, almost a medicine that, once taken, allows the patient to heal.

Despite the market concern, some factors contribute to the creation of excellence, such as perseverance and consistency of the organization.

Innovation

World-class business processes are not static but in constant evolution, movement and innovation. Hence, the changes being implemented by Elijah Norton at CarGuard. The difference between a high-level establishment and a lower-than-average entity does not lie in technology but management and human resources.

Machines perform routine work while people monitor and improve processes. Knowledge management means resource management: it is necessary to enable people to use information and make decisions.

Customers’ increasingly complex requests make the difference in today’s competitive marketplace. The managers are constantly changing. They anticipate the direction of change in technologies, new products, customer needs and supply chain structures.

Consequently, the modular processes associated with modular products allow a rapid and flexible response to the specific requests of the chaplains.

Organizations that strive for excellence have a dual and interdependent purpose. That is, to satisfy customers and reduce the costs of inefficiency. Changes are designed to increase profitability and the company’s competitiveness.

In an environmental context where no competitive advantage is lasting in the long term, change becomes permanent and accelerated. CarGuard is moving with the times by improving customer experiences. Streamlining the claims processes is one way Norton is working towards boosting customer satisfaction.

The company offers vehicle extended warranty packages that ensure worry-free motoring for policyholders.

