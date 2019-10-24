WordPress has revolutionized the way you build websites today.

What had begun as merely an effective blogging tool way back in 2003 has got transformed into a foremost CMS fueling 26.4% of all existing websites word wide. This could be to some extent, attributed to the incredible 5-minute install WordPress is renowned for.

Another reason for the widespread popularity of WordPress themes by professionals and entrepreneurs across the globe is its versatility. WordPress could be utilized in diverse niches.

As per https://www.entrepreneur.com, right from dedicated entrepreneurs to passionate freelancers, WordPress is the first preference of everybody for creating all types of websites you could imagine. Whether you are thinking of creating a news website, a blog, a corporate website or a sales page, WordPress could be the right choice. One of the primary reasons why this amazing diversity in the application could be possible is simply because of the plethora of top-grade WordPress themes that are available easily in the market today.

Are you trying to identify some of the most effective and incredibly competent WordPress themes meant specifically for SEO experts? As an SEO specialist, you would like to choose a WordPress theme that could help in showcasing your marketing and SEO prowess while assisting you in converting casual website visitors into loyal customers.

Here are some of the most popular and world-class WordPress themes for SEO professionals to use to boost their website.

Best WordPress Themes for SEO Experts

WordPress is supposed to be the best SEO-friendly website builder known to man. That is precisely the reason why leading brands worldwide are using WordPress for creating amazing websites.

We know that there are two kinds of WordPress available to professionals. WordPress.com that is known to be a fully-hosted platform and the other type is the WordPress.org that is supposed to be self-hosted WordPress.

Experts recommend making use of WordPress.org since it allows instantaneous access to all the amazing WordPress features. However, you would require buying a domain name, as well as, hosting for building a self-hosted WordPress site.

Let us explore some of the most popular and efficient WordPress themes that are just right for SEO experts, marketing experts, and consultants – as suggested by Taylor Johnson of Tayloright New York SEO company.

Ultra

Ultra is supposed to be a versatile multi-purpose WordPress theme that comes with amazing readymade designs that are best for SEO specialists. All these designs could be effectively installed with 1-click and that includes the demo content. Moreover, you could simply go ahead substituting the content effectively with your unique content for making it yours.

It is known to have a robust ‘drag and drop’ type page builder that lets you go about editing and modifying a page layout using an easy ‘point & click’ interface. The popular WordPress theme called Ultra comes equipped with numerous header designs, templates, page templates, blog layouts, and sidebars.

Spencer

Spencer is a wonderfully designed WordPress theme meant precisely for SEO businesses, entrepreneurs, and marketing agencies. This elegant WordPress theme comes with a cutting-edge business homepage style that could be set up easily and seamlessly using uncomplicated ‘drag & drop’ widgets.

It features readymade templates for adding a contact form, landing page, about page, and also, a blog page built separately. It boasts of a live theme customizer where all the available theme options are kept neatly and nicely organized. You have the liberty of customizing every option and then create your unique website accordingly.

Corporate

Corporate is supposed to be a hot favorite WordPress theme that has been crafted especially for the corporate sector and is suitable to most businesses including SEO agencies. It is quite popular with SEO experts since it features numerous ready-to-use landing page designs and an amazing ‘drag & drop’ builder for flawlessly editing them.

It boasts of multiple layout options for diverse page templates, CSS animations, seamless background color-change effects, testimonials, etc. It is equipped with an effective theme options panel that has full customizer support and a 1-click demo installer. These features are truly beginner-friendly.

Authority Pro

Authority Pro is a robust WordPress theme for building your online presence primarily as an SEO specialist. Built seamlessly on the Genesis framework, Authority Pro is known to feature an advanced and fresh new design with a welcome message, big header picture, and even an appropriate email subscription form right at the top.

It boasts of four widget-ready areas, an impressive vertical navigation menu and two navigation menus. The theme settings are specifically controlled by an impressive theme options panel. Moreover, the presence of a live theme customizer makes things easier to create and use.

Creativo

Creativo is known to be a robust and ultra-stylish multi-purpose WordPress theme. It usually, comes in 3 design layouts, 7 skins, limitless color combinations, and multiple header styles.

Creativo comes with freebies such as a slider, page builder, and even a live chat plug-in for extending theme features. You would come across testimonial and portfolio sections, custom widgets, sidebars, social media integration, etc. It seems to be WooCommerce ready and comes with fascinating templates for product and shop pages.

Capital

Capital comes with a professional and cutting-edge business website appearance that is just right for SEO experts and consultants. This is primarily a WooCommerce-ready theme that provides easy-to-use sections for adding portfolio, team members, services, and client testimonials. It could be used easily with effective visual settings, a plethora of readymade easy-to-use choices for making it your own. This comes translation-ready and could be utilized for creating multilingual WordPress websites.

Plum

If you are trying to identify a free but SEO-friendly WordPress theme just right for proficient SEO professionals and service providers. Plum is a popular multi-purpose WordPress theme boasting of an attractive homepage with CSS animations, slider, widget-ready areas, and a featured content section.

Presence

Presence is predominantly a multi-purpose WordPress theme that is created for all types of business websites. It is equipped with 10 readymade demos and that may include the meant for digital agencies. It comes with a portfolio section, testimonials, team members, custom widgets, 6 color schemes, and flexible layout.

Conclusion

We have discussed some of the popular WordPress themes that are just right for SEO specialists. You could use them to take your website to a whole new level. It is a great feeling to know that the market is flooded with some amazing WordPress themes meant for SEO professionals. These themes perform exceptionally well and you could consider starting your website on a truly solid foundation.