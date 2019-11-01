One thing that all businesses in the state of California have in common is their obligation to pay state payroll taxes as per the set rules and regulations. This mandate cuts across the board and applies to all entrepreneurs and organizations regardless of the business size.

Right from the moment a business gets to hire its first employee, the California Employment Development Division immediately takes an interest. From there, it becomes a constant necessity to keep up with the latest regulations to paying all payroll taxes, or the agency will soon be on your neck.

Dealing with EDD Evaluations

As the body responsible for the administration of payroll tax obligations, the California Employment Development Division takes their duties seriously and is ever after full compliance from all employers. As a business in the state, there is the unavoidable necessity of ensuring your payroll is in order and that taxes are remitted. Still, this does not mean that the business will never receive attention from the EDD as the urgency is constantly re-evaluating employers.

There are also lots of areas of interest that have to be factored in for payroll taxes including;

Employment Training Tax (ETT), which covers employment training within the state. California’s personal income tax (PIT) that is based on the W-4 or DE 4 that is filed for all employees. Unemployment insurance (UI) that is meant to fund unemployment compensation programs towards eligible employees in the state. State disability insurance (SDI), which covers the short term disability insurance plus paid family leave wage replacement. This is mainly for workers who sustain injuries, have work-related sickness, or are pregnant.

As an employer, it is never easy meeting all these obligations as they are equally federal payroll taxes to be taken into account. Unfortunately, failure to meet these state employee and payroll obligations always results in serious problems with the EDD. Whether it is because of employee misclassification, playing around with the numbers to reduce your tax burden, or failure to pay taxes, issues with the EDD are never an easy battle.

As the responsible party, the California Employment Development Division will go to all lengths to make you liable for such failures. This typically means being slapped with a tax debt that is impossible to pay, considering it includes interest charges plus penalties.

You (Definitely) Need Help!

Since the world of taxation is complicated, facing the EDD as a business is never easy, given the lack of expertise in the niche area. This is precisely why, for all tax issues with the state, the first step must be to seek the services of seasoned California tax attorneys. These professionals will come as a shield and a light as they protect you from extreme consequences while ensuring everything is professionally resolved.

While the California Employment Development Division has mandates and powers when it comes to payroll taxes, there is the much-needed flexibility for businesses to meet their obligations. A tax attorney offers the right channel for utilizing these legal aspects to reduce or eliminate the tax burden from the agency. This will consequently save the business a lot financially and ensure operations are not interfered with because of taxation.