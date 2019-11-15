As a small business owner like you, online forms are always a vital tool to help you capture leads on your website. Not to mention that they are a powerful way to deliver price quotes or obtain relevant feedback from your users.

Most consumers or customers might not put too much consideration into filling out your form. However, you will find different factors, which make up what you could describe as a “good form.” You need to ensure you make one, which falls into this category. This will allow the entire filling out process simple and hassle-free for your users. It also ensures the details they give will be advantageous to you.

Online Form Tips – FTW

Below are some of the tips and tricks you can use today to increase the use of your online forms.

Tip #1: Customize your online form to suit your audience

Did you know that the look of your online form could have a huge impact on the way your customers experience your form? Take note that surveys and forms are often styled poorly. That could hurt the eagerness of your customers to fill it out.

Pay more attention to the style of your online forms. Always take note of your audience. Not each styling is fit for all types of audiences. For instance, serious online forms requests for a clean theme. However, an online form for a sports website might need a less serious and more outspoken style.

Tip #2: Changes or modifications must be simple

Your respondents must be able to go back to previous parts of the form and be able to adjust their first input. Imagine if someone can fix his or her previous answer. That alteration could impact the way your conversation goes. Take note that flexibility is always the key.

Tip #3: Be on point

One common issue with online forms today is that it’s loaded with questions. An online form sometimes shows all the questions to be filled out instantly, and that’s it. Your customers will only end up filling out all types of questions, which are not intended for them.

Therefore, ensure your online forms are smart. Make them feel like they are on a real conversation. What we mean of smart here is that you utilize previously given answers to identity in which follow-up questions must be asked.

Tip #4: Test your form before presenting it

Always test it yourself first on different devices as possible when you create an online form. Complete it first to ensure all the fields are working properly. Take note that online forms are vital tools for your online business website. You will need a form to finish the conversation, whether it’s to get an inquiry, process a sale, or capture data.

Tip #5: Don’t forget the progress bar

Is your form composed of more than two or three steps? Then, a progress bar will help the user to track where they are and how much to be finished is left. You can integrate this simple part into your design. That allows your users to monitor their effort through your online form.

Tricks: How to Take Advantage of Different Online Forms

You are already aware that online forms make all things simpler. They enable your customers, and potential customers leave a message that you can reply at your own convenience. Indeed, you must respond to them faster. However, the majority of online businesses do not have the necessary resources to manage live communications 24/7.

Trick #1: Contact Form for Lead Generation or Online Support

Often, a potential customer is done with the consideration stage, and they are now ready for the sale to take place. You can gather their data and lead them straight to your sales team without breaking any sweat.

However, bear in mind that this form isn’t a similar form on your “contact us” section. This is the form, which requests for sales-specific details. It connects your customers straight to your sales department as fast as possible for online support because they are ready to make a purchase.

Trick #2: Order Form for Online Stores

Your prospects must be offered the option to buy at their convenience. That’s true, no matter if you are selling a service or product. Therefore, it is an excellent idea to add an order form and payment form on your website for instant sales conversion.

It simply appears counter-intuitive to make your customers wait before they could pay you. Therefore, it is up to you to make the purchase stage as simple and stress-free as possible.

Trick #3: Customer Experience Survey for Collecting Feedback

These types of forms or surveys come after your client has obtained the service or product. You will find particular questions you might wish to ask in your online form:

How happy were you with our product or service?

How happy were the entire sales process?

How likely would you be to recommend us to your family or friends?

How did you hear about our company?

Including these questions will help identify the next steps of your small business in performance assessment.

Trick #4: Job Application Forms for HR

Are you making plans to employ new staff in the future? Then you could create a job application for potential applicants to fill out apart from accepting resumes. This job application is a basic form that could make the entire process faster and easier for your HR to manage.

Trick #5: Registration Forms for Events

Putting an event could be a difficult endeavor. However, you can easily present event-specific details like rationale and basic information such as event schedule venue, and time as well as how to RSVP.

At this point, you have done the majority of the hard work in motivating your website visitor to register, sign up, purchase, and more. You need to be sure that you don’t allow something as basic as an online form to stand in the way of that all crucial conversion. We wish you good luck in creating your own online form!