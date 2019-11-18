For many applicants, an interview is a kind of interrogation. Typically, this is because everyone is used to answering questions.

There are a lot of questions to ask as an interviewer but there is a question that seems to frighten the candidates very much: “So, do you have any questions for me?” Many potential candidates simply answer: “No, you explained everything perfectly.” This is the wrong answer!

If you have no questions for the interviewer, then you are interested in neither the company nor in the position. But notice, the best way to build relationships with the person is to ask perfect professional questions.

During the interview, you have a great chance not only to impress the interviewer but to determine whether the work is suitable for you personally.

It is imperative to use the opportunity to ask all the questions you have. While learning more about the company and showing your interest, you can still mention your experience. You can also come back to your resume and cover letter if you noticed that the interviewers might not read them and you do mention important things there. Thus, make sure you actually have not only a winning resume but also a creative cover letter. A useful cover letter template builder you can find by following this link to get some helpful samples.

What Kind of Effective Interview Questions Should You Ask?

HR experts identify five main types of unique interview questions that will show you in a good light and allow you to take control of the interview.

1. Identify company problem areas

“What is the main problem that the company has to deal with and can I take part in solving it?”

“If I started tomorrow, what would be my highest priority?”

2. Determine which direction the company is heading

“What are the prospects for the department / company in the next 5 years?”

“What are the long-term and short-term plans of the department / company?”

3. Find out if the team is right for you

“How would you describe your company’s corporate culture?”

“What material and intangible advantages would you single out in the organization?”

4. Show that you are really interested

“What additional information related to my post could you provide?”

“What are the next steps in the selection for the position?”

5. Ask counter questions

“Can you talk more about …?”

“Could you give some examples …?”

By clarifying or asking for examples, you prove that you care and the issues of development and improvement of the company concern you. Also during the interview, you can use a notepad, writing down keywords and phrases in it, but do not get too carried away by writing down every word of the interviewer. Some more great interview questions to ask offers Forbes.

How Do the Best Interview Questions Sound?

First of all, three basic points should clarify your questions:

The presence or absence of doubts regarding your candidacy.

The employer understands your interest in a particular job.

Your compatibility with the company.

The list of possible questions is endless, but by focusing on these three points, you can be sure that you choose the right ones from the wide variety of options. To find some more tips for good questions to ask you can also here.

The most successful strategy is to prepare a typical list of 5-7 questions for each individual interview, selecting the three most important ones in the process, as you will probably receive answers to the rest during the first part of the interview.

There are examples of the seven most effective questions that will be relevant for any interview for any industry.

1. What skills should an ideal candidate for this position have?

You definitely read the requirements when you looked at the vacancy, but the question still will not be superfluous. It will give you more detailed information about the state of affairs. Probably, the employer will specify the necessary level of knowledge and describe in detail what it will be needed for. Moreover, the answer can bring completely new information, which for some reason did not fall into the ad.

2. How do you see success from the position of an employee in this position?

Such a formulation will allow not only to show your desire to succeed in a new place, but also give an idea of goals and prospects in future work – how much do they agree with your ideas about success?

3. What gives you the most pleasure in working for a company?

Such questions imply a more personal tone of the conversation making the interlocutor to share his impressions. You will probably also find out how the employees of this company are satisfied with their work. Be careful: if the interviewer finds it difficult to answer, you should think twice before choosing this employer.

4. Could you talk about the team in which I have to work?

Please note that the wording itself assumes that you will already work in this company. The answer itself will allow you to find out about people with whom you may have to meet daily, so be careful.

5. Can you talk about further plans for the development of the company and new products?

Keeping the general structure, work out the content of this question for a specific employer, so that on the one hand you don’t get information that could be the result of one search query, and on the other, show your awareness and interest in the activities of the employer.

6. Who held this position before?

A fairly straightforward question, the answer to which will let you know if the previous employee was promoted, fired or resigned at his own request. This will allow you to make a conclusion about the prospects of work in this position or the frequency of personnel changes.

7. What will be the next phase of the interview?

A question that will not be out of place in any interview. It indicates your readiness to take a position, and the answer allows you to judge how big the competition is.

If the interview went smoothly and the questions were asked correctly, they could play a powerful role. It is likely that the next step will not be – you will receive an offer immediately after the interview.

Conclusion

So, asking questions at the interview is always a good idea. Of course, it all depends on the situation. If the interviewer reads questions from a piece of paper, then it is better not to interrupt him and wait for the classic “Do you have any questions?” If communication takes place in a more relaxed atmosphere, then asking your questions will be very helpful.

And of course, half of your success is a well-written resume and a bright cover letter for a job, without which the chances of getting the desired job are greatly reduced.