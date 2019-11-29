There are many challenges in cyber security, and data tokenization represents a very effective solution for protecting sensitive data.

In the most fundamental terms, tokenization is a process where a nonsensitive token substitutes for sensitive data. This data token represents the sensitive data and maps to it through a specific system that cannot be reversed. This technology provides a number of benefits:

1. Increased Security

The most obvious benefit is that data tokenization technology enhances security. The randomly generated ID string that forms the token can only be interpreted by a payment processor. This means that sensitive data, such as credit card information, is protected from prying eyes.

2. Compliance with PCI Requirements Is Much Easier

There are a great many complex legal compliance requirements around the treatment and processing of sensitive data. This is difficult and burdensome for businesses.

The technology of tokenization serves to reduce the compliance burden on companies. Because tokenization is a safer and more secure protocol by nature, compliance requirements are not as complex or as burdensome.

3. Tokenization Can Be Applied to Many Areas

One of the biggest benefits of tokenization technology is that it can quickly and easily be applied to a wide range of security applications. Tokens may represent customer credit card information, but it can also represent any of the following too: sensitive employee records, medical records, email and address information, and passwords.

When tokens are used to substitute for that kind of information, it can even help to prevent identity theft.

4. High Levels of Compatibility

One of the issues with some security technologies is that they are incompatible with other technologies, including payment processors. Some security protocols are so locked down and proprietary that they will only work within a narrow range of deployment.

Tokens will work with a very wide range of other technologies. They will easily work with gift cards, credit cards, and even Near Field Communication payment technologies, such as Google or Apple Pay.

Tokenization is also compatible with Blockchain technologies. This is transforming the way that business is being conducted around the world and not only provides high levels of security, but also high levels of adaptability within niche markets around the world.

5. It Makes Life Easier in Highly Regulated Industries

Areas such as medical records are subject to many laws regarding the management of assets and patient data. In combination with Blockchain technology, tokenization of patient data not only enables the medical industry to follow regulations, but also improves patient trust in those medical institutions.

Conclusion – The Changing Face of Security

In a data driven world, it’s crucial to protect information so that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. Tokenization is a technology that substitutes a token of noncritical data for sensitive data. It is a highly secure technology that is also compatible with a wide range of other systems and protocols. This makes it ideal for protecting assets, protecting customer data, and allowing companies to remain compliant with rules and regulations.