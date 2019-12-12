Finding one’s passion in life, that thing that gives them pure, unadulterated joy, is a quest that can escalate into a fool’s errand when approached blindly. Rather than attempting to pigeonhole yourself into a specific niche, involved in an environment that you heard about optimistically or one that was recommended, you can discover your true calling card by asking a few rudimentary, decisive questions about yourself.

Peter Russo, a teacher of human geography and government topics at Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, found his passion in his formative years. A love of reading and exploration galvanized him early, nurturing within him a tenacious desire to master his interests.

Helping others similarly uncover their passion and enhance its capabilities is something that, as a teacher, Peter Russo has consistently been passionate about.

Questions to Ask Yourself

Getting these suggestions underway, Peter Russo recommends that you pose three questions to yourself: what subject could you constantly read over and not encounter boredom? What type of work could you happily complete, unpaid, for five consecutive years? And how would you be spending your time if you possessed complete financial freedom?

Questions of this variety are a building block, a method for you to get the conversation started internally about what you enjoy. Write down your honest thoughts, pulling them out when you need a swift reminder, and then use those thoughts to find your passion.

Don’t Be Single-Minded

Your passion does not necessarily have to be associated with your job, but if is then you are in a luxurious position. It can be a side project that you are patiently working on in your spare time, striving for detailed perfection, or a task that you are assisting a friend in resolving.

Whatever has your blood racing, creating that inner fire, is worth pursuing vigorously.

Money and talent, while imperative, are not the end-all, be-all factors. You can thrive at something that inspires passion, even if you are not the most adept, because of your sheer jubilation during the act. Do it as often as you can manage and work on your craft, especially if you cannot imagine an alternative that sees you devoid of your passion.

Figure Out Your Dislikes

To single out your fascinations, it might be clearer when you first list off the tasks or jobs that you dislike in a process of elimination. Determining what you’re not passionate about is sometimes the simpler route than finding what you are. Also, observe the people whom you idolize or look up to, such as a parent or a teacher like Peter Russo, as their work ethic and demeanor can be beneficial to you finding your area of passion. Perhaps you respect them so highly because you can view yourself in a similar field.

Combine Elements Of Yourself

Should you be lacking exceptional ability on one particular thing, Peter Russo notes that, by fusing together skills that you are relatively decent at, you can unearth your genuine passion. An average artist, for example, with a modest sense of humor could become a remarkable cartoonist.

Passion isn’t restricted to one singular ingenuity, it’s more of a unification of all things that a person is proficient at. Being good but not great at a lot of things isn’t a bad thing, rather it just gives you plenty of options to test.

Calmly Work On It

While inspiration can be instantaneous, success requires plenty of work. For those who remain in search of their passion, Peter Russo says that, daily, you should dedicate 20 to 30 minutes to think of what has intrigued you recently and any opportunities that were noticed.

For most people, finding passion comes through a series of minor discoveries over time. Consult friends or family for their opinions to provide you with a second set of eyes.

Recall Your Childhood

Stuck in a perpetual passion rut still? Seek to remember your childhood years, the activities that you savored when you were younger. Hobbies from this period can be re-traced and re-incorporated, allowing you to learn of a potential passion that was there all along. Memories can be a huge boost in lifting your passion to the surface.

Try A New Approach

With today’s social media and online influence, trying something new has never been easier. Peter Russo explains that with the internet, becoming an entrepreneur is easier than ever before. All these years, your passion might have been eluding you because you were destined to be a pioneer, someone who created an innovative, fresh concept.