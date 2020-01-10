You’ve got it all together. Your business is up and running and you’re enjoying the communication with clients as well as the dollars that they bring with them. Everything seems to be moving along just fine and you’re enjoying it all. This is what business is all about, after all.

But, what if you’re suddenly met with the request of joining up with a high paying customer their home or somewhere else that isn’t in your centre of operations? You don’t want to show up in your hunker-junker, but you can’t exactly take a taxi, can you?

What you need is a car lease. These days a car lease is accessible, economically-friendly, and all about getting you the best wheels to impress your customer.

The beauty is in the details

At first glance, the idea of a car lease might be something you scoff at, and keep searching. But, it really shouldn’t be.

Car leasing really does give you the ultimate freedom when looking at this from the perspective of the entrepreneur who has limited capital and is still trying to establish his company amongst the competition. It’s an easy way to get the wheels you deserve, without having to pay for it! Plus, you’ll also be able to take a crack at getting a special offer when it comes to leasing as an entrepreneur. Freebie, anyone?

Tips to getting the best offers

To be clear, getting a free car lease isn’t really an option, unfortunately, but there are all sorts of real lease offers that will be well worth your time and effort. Here are some realistic and widespread tips to put in place to get the absolute best out of your car leasing experience from start to finish.

1. Know what you want and don’t want

Like any kind of deal, it’s always a good idea to know what you’re looking for. You’ll want to make sure that you have a general idea for what kind of car you’re looking for, how long you’d like to lease it for, and what you want your package to include. Do all of this in advance and write it down to reference when you get to a dealerships.

Equally important is to write down the things that you don’t want, particularly if they’re dealbreakers. Knowing what you want and don’t want helps you to see a deal as “good” or “bad” respectively. If you’re in need of negotiation tips, make sure to check out this article.

2. Find a variety of quotes online

Before you actually step foot in a car dealership, do some research on quotes online. A lot of dealerships actually will allow you to go through the first several steps of the lease process and this often includes monthly rates.

Get an idea for what is high and low and make sure that you have a general area for where you want to be within that zone. Keep an eye on what’s included within that quote, too. Some boast lower rates because they don’t include details such as maintenance. Others have higher rates but it’s because they offer maintenance and it’s on a “better” car.

3. Pick a dealership that sees your worth

There are a lot of car dealerships out there that want your business. That’s the truth. If someone isn’t treating you right and you feel as though you are getting ripped off in looking for a business deal, then go somewhere else. Even if it’s something as “little” as not wanting to work with an entrepreneur because they’re too “high risk” (which is flat out not the truth) that’s all you need as far as reason to go somewhere.

You’ll want to make sure that your needs as a budding professional are met and surpassed in your lease offer.

4. Let them know why you want it

On that same note, you’ll want to communicate your needs to the person at the dealership that you connect with. Explain who you are and what you’re about (great practice for a sales pitch, too) so that they know that you’re better than just some regular joe. You never know, too, when they can throw in a few extra offers and perks. Sometimes it’s cheaper maintenance packages or even a unique lease length or monthly premium.

When they know that you are a local business and that you’re looking to make a name for yourself, the right lease dealership may just be willing to go that extra mile to make it work. It works well for them and they’ll also get bragging rights at helping out an “up and coming” entrepreneur. And, you get a car lease out of it!

5. Be ready to walk away

Wait, what? Yeah, it’s not exactly a tip that you would expect to see, but it certainly is important. When you know that you’re getting a bad deal or when something just doesn’t feel right in your business gut, you’re going to want to walk away. This is also the case if something seems too good to be true.

A car lease is still a formal and binding contract, so there should be no doubts or unhappy moments when it comes to the idea of putting that signature on paper. Even if you aren’t entirely sure what’s making you second guess your choice, trust that gut!

Takeaway

You deserve to pull up to that meeting in a hot new car, and the best way to make that work for you financially as well as offer you peace of mind, is through a car lease. As an entrepreneur, you want to have a great first impression and the right car is going to be the key to doing just that. These tips will help you make sure that you get the best deal with no tricks or hidden costs.

So, now’s the moment for you to hit the dealerships with your research in hand and earn yourself the deal of a lifetime. Best of all, those winnings will come in the form of a sweet ride that isn’t going to break the bank.