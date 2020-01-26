Starting college comes with excitement and passion. You look forward to meeting new people, make more friends, or even start a business like what Zuck did. Some of you might be excited about the independence which is going to come with it, while some might be a little sad about leaving their parents. No matter what’s the case, starting college comes with a lot of emotions, and it is once in a lifetime experience.

I would suggest that get excited all you want, but there are somethings which you must know before you start college. It will help you to sort some of the important things out beforehand, and you’ll be able to start your studies in peace. Moreover, knowing the following things will ease off some of your anxieties and worries about your upcoming college life.

Here’s a list of things which you should know before starting a new phase of your life- college.

1. All the Fuss About Your Majors

I get that most of you are pretty sure about their majors and think you’ve sorted it all out. However, there is a great chance that you are going to end up changing your majors. It is because most of the time, the course of your major is not what expected it to be. Therefore, do complete research before making a hardcore decision and even after research, try to be open about other possibilities as well.

2. Do You Need to Buy New Laptop?

This is by far the most asked question when it comes to starting your college. Students think that their old laptop is not good enough to cater to the college need (which is true in most cases), and they ask their parents to buy them a new one from their college fund.

You’ll be surprised to know that you don’t need to buy a new laptop because there are colleges giving away laptops for free.

3. How Important is An Internship?

An internship during your college is going to add a lot of value to your resume. Moreover, you’ll get an experience to remember for your whole life. It also helps you get a job in the future; therefore, try to get an internship at some well-reputed place.

4. How Bad is it to Skip Class?

You are going to be tempted to skip classes. It is what it is. You may think that it is not going to affect your grades or you’ll cover the topic later, but that’s where you are wrong. With all the pressure of studies, it becomes very difficult to cover the topics which you’ve skipped. It will reflect on your results. So, don’t skip classes and don’t worry, you’ll still get a lot of free time to have all the fun.

5. Will Extra-Curricular Affect Your Studies?

Yes and No. Studies and extra-curricular are both about effective time management. If you can manage all your time, then these activities are going to help you a lot in your future.

I would suggest choosing something which is yours and only your hobby. Never do it just because your peers are doing it because that’s just a waste of both your time and yours.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that you are going to start very important and full of surprises phase of your life. It means that you can’t afford to mess it up. Therefore, start doing your research now.

All the best for a life full of colors ahead.