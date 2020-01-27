Coming up with a great business idea is just half of the battle. Yes, you need a viable business idea and a plan to execute it, but what about when you hit a stall in terms of growth? What do you do when sales begin to level off and plateau?

Do you have a plan for growth? Do you know what type of growth strategies are ideal for your particular business?

Often times when someone decides that he or she is ready to take the entrepreneurial leap and start a business they see some initial traction and assume the growth will continue upwards, indefinitely, but that just isn’t how it works.

They say that one of the things you can do when just starting out is to align yourself with a mentor, or someone that you can learn from that has experienced success in the past. Someone that has faced many challenges and figured out how to overcome them.

One of the hardest parts of being an entrepreneur is constantly growing the business, so what we have published below is an infographic designed to help you with your own personal business growth by showcasing business growth tips from successful entrepreneurs that were kind enough to provide their insight and advice.

It’s easy to read business blogs that are filled with tips, but they are often generic and widely known. What is more beneficial, is actual advice that entrepreneurs have personally used to scale the growth of their business.

Generic tips can help you get the ideas started, but practical tips that have worked, are an even better starting point. Now, what works for one business won’t necessarily work for every business, but there are key points that can be learnt or taken away from each of the suggestions below.

Infographic by Hustler Alliance.

When you are constantly focused on growing your business it contributes to not only thriving and surviving in the present, but also contributing to the longevity and long-term success of your business. With so many businesses not making it past the two year mark alone, anything you can do to push your growth number up north, the better your chances of long-term survival are.

With all of the tips, suggestions and first-hand insight below, you are sure to uncover some business growth gems that you can leverage for your own personal benefit.