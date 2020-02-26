While meetings are largely held to motivate and boost employee productivity, they can have the exact opposite outcome in many cases. In big companies, for example, a manager may call the team for a meeting only to have nothing important to communicate.

It could be an exercise of ego-inflation on their part or simply intended to tell employees that work is being done. What this does, though, is take away from the time when actual work could have been done. In most cases, meetings are called when an e-mail would have sufficed.

What’s worst is that sometimes, work meetings are scheduled for an hour by default, even if the topic of discussion could’ve been well tended to in half the time. It detrimentally impacts the workday, and any sense of urgency for catering to the day’s work is weaned away.

Of course, some people try to continue with their day’s work even during these meetings. However, that only means that they are not paying attention.

Work productivity essentially goes for a toss when you have intermittent meetings lined up throughout the day. So, every time you’ve settled into work and have actually garnered any semblance of attention, you are forced to abandon your work project to attend a meeting.

In large organizations, therefore, an employee can only get any significant work accomplished if they appear to work early. Arriving to work soon translated to a long workday, which, again, is detrimental to productivity. It is a vicious cycle and harms both the company and its employees.

Meeting Hacks from Famous CEOs

