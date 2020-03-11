Starting an e-commerce business is very challenging for someone with little to no experience in this field, and naturally requires plenty of things to learn. However, you shouldn’t be worried about that, given that there are various ways to get started in the e-commerce industry even with a low budget. This will require you to allocate more time and work harder, but if you really want to achieve it, we’re here to help.

So, without further ado, here are the three main steps you should take first.

1. Build a WordPress online store

Most people would probably choose to use platforms such as Shopify or BigCommerce, but in this case, we want to minimize the budget as much as we can, so instead of that, building an online store using WordPress is a free and viable solution. It will work just like any other online store, but you’ll have to choose a suitable WordPress template and built it from scratch (don’t worry, it’s really not that complicated).

Until you start generating consistent revenue, this can be a temporary solution that will help you save money and, at the same time, get started with your e-commerce store.

2. Focus capital on advertising

Since we’ve already mentioned that you’ll still have to allocate some capital to get the business up and running, it will be wise from your side to focus most of what you can afford on advertising. You must earn your customers’ trust, and if people don’t know anything about what you’re doing and offering, how will they ever reach your store?

Build social media business pages, and alongside organic methods, pay for a few adds, until you gradually start building an audience. As the number of people visiting your online store increases, so will your sales, and you will then have more capital to take your business to the next level.

3. Take profits later, reinvest revenue

If you really want to get into this business, and with a low budget, you must understand from the start that it will be a long process. Don’t think about quick profits because you’ll very likely won’t manage to achieve that. In addition to that, leave the profit aside and invest all the revenue in scaling up your e-commerce store. We assume you already have a job, and until the business starts to generate consistent returns, keep it as your main source of income.

There are plenty of e-commerce businesses with a high potential that fails simply because their owners fail to understand the value of patience and consistent small results. Stick to your plan and remain diligent, even if things don’t work out well sometimes.

A Few Final Words

