The digital economy is embedded in every corner of our lives and a lot of money is spent on digital marketing by many organisations.

Digital marketing uses online platforms to engage with customers and to build brand awareness and this exciting field has opened up many roles and skills.

The future of digital marketing

Businesses around the world are looking for digital marketing experts who can sell products and services online to increase their brand awareness. There’s a lot of evidence that shows digital marketing provides great value for money, especially through social media.

Digital marketing courses

Considering the fact that the digital marketing profession is now amongst the hottest professions in the world, more academic institutions are offering a wide range of courses and skills for those who want a fast and profit-geared approach to digital marketing. Courses in this area will equip students with:

Knowledge on using social media in marketing

AdWords (you can even earn an AdWords Certificate)

Paid advertising

Digital marketing analytics

Content creation

SEO and PPC methods and best practice

Creative direction

Digital marketing in Dublin

Dublin is a great place to improve your job prospects with a Diploma in Digital Marketing. Academic institutions in Dublin are known to attract a high number of international students, so you can expect to find a diverse student body, providing plenty of opportunities for networking as well as cultural and knowledge exchange.

English is the main language in Dublin, so there’s no linguistic challenges to worry about.

Another great aspect is that global firms such as Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, Hub spot, Dropbox and many more have their European headquarters in Dublin and these companies make up a significant percentage of Ireland’s GDP.

Speaking of economics, Ireland is ranked as one of the wealthiest countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) while in terms of global GDP per capita, Ireland ranks 6 out of 175 as shown in statistics produced by the World Bank.

Other great aspects are the super-useful transportation system as well as the gorgeous scenery – resulting in the country being voted among the top twenty most beautiful countries in the world.

So, off to Dublin!