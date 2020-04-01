Customers are the lifeblood of any business, and one thing that is true of any company is that given a long enough timeline you will always lose customers. For this reason, it is essential to be able to promote your brand and bring in new customers.

Here we are going to look at six inventive and exciting methods to attract these new customers to your business.

1. Use YouTube for Exposure

Any marketing professional who knows their job in the slightest will tell you that visual promotional copy works immensely more than plain messages. It will take a lot of work to build your channel, make it exciting, and to do this you will need to find your niche; look at what you can offer customers and give them this, tutorials, product reviews, etc.

2. Give Something Back

Giving something back to the community is a great way to boost your reputation. This can be achieved in several ways. It can be as simple as supporting a local charity. You could even start your own initiative, pick an issue, such as education or homelessness and help. If you are a food retailer, then you could gift food? Or, if you provide entertainment, give free sessions to underprivileged children?

3. Free Gifts

Branding is everything; the money you spent at the conception of your business on logo design will come into its own now. You want that logo to be out there and get in the minds of customers. An excellent method to achieve this is giving away branded gifts, and it’s easy to pick up wholesale t-shirts with your message on them.

4. Use LinkedIn

Social media is always a great way to get in touch with people, but most of the writing on this subject tend to focus on getting the message out to individuals. LinkedIn is a little different as it’s a professional social network designed to be used for business to business networking. This can be a fantastic tool to use if you are in an industry where these sales are the norm. You can set up groups and invite fellow professionals to them on this platform, encouraging discussion and opportunities for promotion.

5. Make Comments Online

If you have a social media department then they will clearly be spending a lot of time creating and promoting content about your organization. But you should consider having them monitor other social media and, where appropriate, leave comments promoting links to your website or social media.

6. Partnerships with Other Organizations

Sometimes a business can make a productive partnership with another company in the same or related industry. Take, as an example, the home improvements sector; if a firm sells and installs driveways and are specialists in this, they may also be routinely asked about fencing, landscaping, and other such activities. It may be that they don’t undertake these projects, but if they partner up with a firm that does in the knowledge that in return, they will gain recommendations for driveway work.

Now Over to You…

Any tips on how to get your brand to the masses? Please share yours in the comment section below.