The world of technology changes so quickly and as the internet becomes more a part of everyone’s daily life, the way it gets used changes as well. Ten years ago the internet was all about having a great web page and a designer behind it to keep it running and functioning as well as possible.

Currently, it is not so much that web design is dead, but more than it has evolved into a new form of development. Here are a few of the reasons why web design has had to move into new territory.

Templates

With the introduction of sites like WordPress, the world of web design became quite simple. There are thousands of templates available where you choose the look that is right for you, add your own text and images and then voila, you have your own site. You can set this up with a hosting service and your own .com domain with relative ease.

While template sites take a lot of the hard work out of it and you no longer actually write code, there is still some design work needed to ensure your site flows well and works correctly on all types of devices.

Design Patterns Are Not Advancing

Recently, there has been very little movement in actual design innovation when it comes to websites. Most sites use similar techniques such as parallax or layering so that sites tend to have the same effect when browsing.

This is a good thing for users as it keeps sites feeling familiar and items such as shopping carts, forms and login pages are all similar. Excessive change from this design could be confusing which would actually be more harmful and lead users away from your site instead of being drawn to it.

Facebook

Facebook has changed how many companies look at web advertising. The need for a fancy web page or site is no longer so critical as you can choose a quick and easy Facebook Page to get all the information you need across to your customers.

Facebook also allows you the ability to communicate a little more directly with your audience. This also gives your own consumer base a voice, a way to intermingle and feel involved.

Mobile

Phones and tablets have completely changed how most people view the internet. Mobile phone usage is higher today than ever and it does not look like that will change any time soon. With mobile data plans still being charged for usage, users are looking for quick and easy loading pages rather than elaborate and excessively designed sites.

Mobile devices primarily use apps for navigation, but browsing the internet has become difficult and cumbersome on such devices which means finding your page is becoming a lot less likely as these types of devices take up more of the consumer market.

So what is in demand for design?

Today what companies are looking for is more than just a responsive web designer. They’re looking for a complete content creator who understands all the various platforms and how to use them as a complete package. Ensuring your site is linked with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and more is extremely important.

It is also vital for you to have open communication outlets such as Messenger, Viber, WhatsApp and WeChat as these types of social media platforms are all that is essential in today’s growing digital market. While there will always be a need for good looking design characteristics in your online persona, it is more advantageous to be able to be accessed on most platforms and apps that are available for today’s market. Not having such communication methods can prove harmful to your website design.