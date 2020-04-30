As the need for businesses to manage their time effectively is higher than ever before, an increasingly high number of businesses are making use of Instagram automation tools. These tools do exactly what the name suggests – they automate tasks on Instagram for you, thus saving you plenty of time to do other tasks that add value to your business.

Below, we take a look at the best Instagram automation tools in 2020 that businesses can make use of:

1. Kicksta

If you’re looking to gain a real and engaged audience and boost your Instagram growth, you should check out Kicksta.

All you have to do is list your competitors, complementary brands, and influencers in your niche, and then Kicksta auto-engages with their followers to get maximum exposure.

They have advanced targeting options (hashtag, gender, location, etc), blacklist features, live chat and email support, and video onboarding. 10,000+ businesses, agencies, and influencers have worked with them to help boost their overall organic reach.

Easy account set up, time-tested safety, and they have a 14 day money back guarantee.

2. Instabow

With Instabow, handling your business’ Instagram page becomes much easier. Its ease of use is one of its strongest points – it allows you to upload your content to Instagram straight from Dropbox. You can even add captions with hashtags and emoji to these posts like you would on posts made form your phone. All you have to do is use their drag and drop calendar planner for scheduling your posts on the exact dates you want. What’s more? Instabow even lets you post stories, making it an all-in-one tool for your business.

You can manage more than one Instagram account under the same Instabow login, and you can seamlessly switch between them as required.

3. SocialCaptain

One of the smartest Instagram automation tools available today is definitely SocialCaptain. This tool is powered by an advanced AI module that allows it to carry out tasks that other platforms simply don’t have the technology for. For example, it is smart enough to see and analyze the changing engagement that your Instagram account receives, and then regularly recalibrate its settings accordingly. This allows it to be highly accurate and effective with its targeting.

Setting up SocialCaptain is simple and will take you just a few minutes before your Instagram account is on its way to attracting more followers and engagement by interacting with your specified target audience.

4. InstaVast

With InstaVast, you have the freedom to select only the services you want as it allows you to pay separately for each group of features. Some of the features available to you include a bot that can handle Instagram likes, comments, and follows; a post manager that lets you draft, schedule, and even watermark your posts; a Direct Message bot that can send out bulk DMs; and many more.

The platform also has a list of banned hashtags which is updated regularly, a converter that turns usernames into IDs, an Instagram media downloader, a hashtag generator, and a local proxy app for protecting your account among other things.

5. Stellation Media’s Mass Story Engager

Mass Story Engager by Stellation Media is another Instagram automation tool that is known for increasing engagement significantly and growing your account organically. It has real people working on growing and managing your Instagram account, thus allowing you to outsource to professionals who know exactly what they are doing.

What makes Mass Story Engager stand out is the expertise and unique strategy of the people behind the screen, enabling your Instagram page to follow a process of organic and natural development. It has plenty of useful features such as post scheduling, management of your DM inbox, views and interactions with Instagram stories, and many more. You will see real, visible results every month as your number of followers and engagement will increase significantly organically.

6. Ingramer

Another great Instagram automation tool that businesses can make the most of is Ingramer. On the website, this is touted to be two times more effective than other solutions out there, which is a pretty impressive quality if it is indeed true.

Ingramer can help you with a wide range of automation activities for your Instagram account including management of Direct Messages inbox, scheduled posting, watching Instagram stories, hashtag generation, automatic follow/unfollow, etc. It can even comment on the posts of the audience that you wish to target. Setting up with them takes only a few minutes, and you can use their service in no time.

Takeaway

With these top Instagram automation tools, managing your business’ Instagram account becomes a whole lot easier. Not only is it managed well, but your account also grows significantly, helping you gain new followers and increase your engagement.

Considering how important an active social media presence is today for businesses, using Instagram automation tools is one of the best marketing investment decisions you can make for your business.