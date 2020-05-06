Geolocation is making a huge difference when it comes to improving an organization’s online presence across the globe. In a sense, it has changed the digital marketing landscape. For several years now, most online brands rely on customer data to guide their marketing campaigns and strategies. For most, constructing meaningful and, therefore, profitable campaigns means knowing where their customers are with solutions like IP Geolocation API and IP Geolocation Database.

3 Ways IP Geolocation Helps to Produce Effective Digital Marketing Campaigns

Digital marketing campaigns can only be a success if they reach their intended audiences and turned readers into actual consumers. And IP geolocation products can help digital marketers succeed by:

1. Improving Behavioral Targeting

Consumers are great fans of personalization and customization. Several surveys, in fact, revealed that people are more likely to patronize products and services that address their specific needs.

Accenture’s 2018 Pulse Survey, for instance, showed that as much as 91% of consumers buy brands whose owners provide personalized recommendations. An Epsilon survey that same year echoed the finding by saying that 80% of buyers patronize brands that personalize user experience.

Digital marketers can make sure that their campaigns are relevant for intended consumers through behavioral targeting. They can segment customers by location with the help of an IP geolocation database or API, analyze browsing histories and shopping behaviors, and then adjust their campaigns accordingly. Plans can then be rolled out by region. They can offer sales and discounts, for instance, based on a particular geography’s top products purchased.

When it comes to crafting effective behavior-targeted campaigns, Amazon probably dominates the space. Customers of the e-commerce giant browsing for, say, mobile phones, but leave the site without purchasing one can get personalized emails with a list of choices that may help entice them to buy one. Amazon also uses personalized landing pages to improve consumer engagement. In these situations, knowing the location of visitors can help make sure deliveries are possible in certain regions as well as display the correct currency, language, etc. when operating on an international scale.

2. Enhancing Location-Based Marketing

Most marketers also invest a lot of resources on location-based marketing, which has proven effective in reining in new customers and retaining old ones. eMarketer, in fact, predicted that most digital marketers are willing to spend as much as US$31.1 billion on location-based marketing in 2020. By 2022, that amount is set to reach US$38.7 billion. And as most digital marketers report increased sales, that is not surprising.

Location-based marketing aided by solutions like IP Geolocation API and Database can help marketers pinpoint where their consumers are concentrated. That way, they can maximize returns from successful markets and find out how they can improve their performance in less successful ones.

Perhaps one of the best location-based marketing campaigns we have seen was crafted by Starbucks. The company successfully launched consumer-centric location-based marketing strategies like the My Starbucks Rewards (MSR) program, which “guides” consumers to nearby store locations wherever they may be. The coffee retailer also partnered with a mobile carrier to deliver relevant messages to subscribers based on their gender, age, and location.

3. Strengthening Mobile Marketing

Most consumers place high expectations when it comes to getting the best experiences from and interacting with their favorite brands. And since most customers do a lot of their browsing on their mobile phones, it is only right for marketers to tap into mobile marketing.

While many contend the effectiveness of IP geolocation-enhance mobile marketing since you can’t pinpoint exactly where users are, we can’t deny that mobile campaigns when done right can improve customer engagement and increase sales. Take, for instance, Taco Bell’s Happier Hour mobile campaign. The said campaign sent users near store locations happy hour invitations that boosted its sales. Other companies can do similar activities to increase foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores.

To Conclude…

Digital marketing is growing fiercer by the day, and only those who are willing to innovate by using technologies like IP Geolocation API and IP Geolocation Database can better target users, enhance location-based marketing efforts, and strengthen mobile marketing activities.

About the Author: Ipify is a simple public IP address data provider. Learn more about us on https://www.ipify.org/.