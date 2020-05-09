When it comes to pool resurfacing this time of year is often a busy time and as we approach the summer months, more and more residents look to give their swimming pools a new lease of life ahead of some heavy use. This of course is great news for the likes of Marc Leder and myself who run a successful business here in Orlando.

Investing in pool resurfacing should only be done however when the pool really needs the work, and there are some telltale signs to look out for which will indicate whether or not now is the time for you to get in touch with the specialists to give your pool a fresh look, and here is what you should be looking out for.

Pool Resurfacing Explained

If you haven’t had your pool resurfaced before then what will happen is that the water will be drained from the pool and the current surface of pebbles, concrete or tiles will be chipped off to reveal the concrete beneath the surface. The team will then put a new surface in the pool, be it the same design or different, which will give a fresh and dazzling look to your pool.

Depending on the surface, here is how often you should resurface the pool.

Plaster: 5-15 years

White Quartz: 10+ years

Exposed pebble: 15 + years

Polished finishes: 5-15 years

Rough Texture

A newly surfaced pool should be soft and smooth to the touch but what happens over time is that the surface can become rough and coarse, which is a sign that it is time to get the pool resurfaced. You’ll normally find that certain areas of the pool get rougher than others, either due to heavy footfall or simply because of the chemicals which the pool uses.

If the floor of the pool becomes rough, consider calling in the experts.

Leaks

It only takes a small chink in the surface of your pool for a leak to become a big problem very quickly. You must consider the sheer volume of water which is inside the pool, and the pressure at the bottom because of it. If you feel that the water levels are lowering or perhaps you have noticed a crack in the surface, you must look to either repair the leak, or get the pool resurfaced.

Resurfacing will always be the best option here as you may find that the leak has caused more damage to other areas of the surface.

Cracks and Stains

Having the pool resurfaced is about more than just ensuring that your pool is functional, it is also about the aesthetic appeal. With this in mind if you begin to see cracks or chips in the pool surface, or perhaps there are stains such as rust or fading of color, these are also indicators that it’s time to get that pool freshened up with a new surface. Resurfacing the pool will make it look brand new and once again you will be able to have a swimming pool to be proud of.

If you notice any of these signs then get in touch with the experts and install a new surface on the pool.