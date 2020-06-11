The COVID-19 crisis has left a lot of tragedy in its wake. Obviously, the biggest consequence has been the growing number of fatalities. Over 100,000 people have died after contracting the virus. However, many small businesses have also failed as a result of the disease.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that 100,000 businesses have permanently closed as a result of the pandemic. This figure will continue to increase throughout the year.

Entrepreneurs can easily feel discouraged during the pandemic. The good news is that there are steps that they can take to keep their businesses alive.

How can you ensure your business is one of the lucky companies that avoids insolvency? Some pandemic survival guidelines for small businesses are listed below. You can find more tips from the United States Chamber of Commerce website, which has blog posts like this.

Implement clear social distancing guidelines

Most businesses are legally required to have social distancing policies in order to allow people in their establishments. Unfortunately, many businesses don’t have very clear guidelines. Customers may not understand the directions and violate them, which makes other customers nervous about going back.

You need to avoid this as much as possible. Your social distancing guidelines need to be clear and simple, which can be communicated with social distancing stickers. You will find more customers are willing to come back if everybody can abide by them easily.

Keep an open line of communication with employees and acknowledge and respect their concerns

The COVID-19 pandemic is a troubling time for business owners. It is easy to get lost in your own concerns and forget about those of others affiliated with your business. You need to remind yourself that your employees are also frightened during the pandemic. You need to do your best to address their concerns, which might include implementing new social distancing measures and giving them time off when they might have been exposed.

Offer curbside pick-up services

In the early months of the pandemic, many communities implemented very strict social distancing guidelines. They prohibited customers from eating inside restaurants to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Even essential businesses that were allowed to stay open generally found customers did not want to enter the establishment if they did not need to. The fear of contracting the virus just wasn’t worth it for them.

The businesses that fared the best for those that offered curbside pick-up and take out. Since these options significantly reduce the risk of contracting the virus, people were more likely to purchase from restaurants that offered them.

Use data-driven decision-making models

Big data should always play a role in business decision making. Too many business owners make faulty assumptions, which end up being the underlying basis for their decisions. Data is important, because it helps give you a reality check.

Data-driven decision-making is even more important during the pandemic. You are going to need to be prepared to make some hard decisions that you wouldn’t need to consider during normal times. You might need to lay off some of your poor performing employees or take on more expensive lines of credit. During uncertain times, the quality of these decisions can make or break the future of your company.

Adapt your business without altering the integrity of your brand

All businesses are going to need to change their practices during the COVID-19 crisis. You can’t afford to ignore this reality. On the other hand, you need to be cautious about making extreme changes that go against the principles of your brand. It is still important to stay true to your business identity.

Your small business can persevere in spite of the COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has taken it’s toll on businesses all over the world. Fortunately, the vast majority of businesses will be able to survive. Nevertheless, it is important to set yourself up for success. You need to take the right precautions to survive the pandemic.