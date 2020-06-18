Planning your first business trip as an entrepreneur can be a really exciting time, and what happens on the business trip is often the deciding moment when it comes to the future success of your business, especially if you are meeting with a potentially big new client.

You want to make the best impression possible on your first business trip, and that all starts with how relaxed and enjoyable the experience is for you.

Reason #1: Serviced Apartment > Hotel

Staying in a serviced apartment like Dream Apartments for your first business trip has many advantages over booking a hotel. The first and most obvious is the amount of space that you will have. Unlike a hotel room that will typically provide a bed and perhaps a desk and chair for you to work at, a serviced apartment will be a more ‘home from home’ experience with separate areas for sleeping, dining, and working.

Reason #2: Self-Catering Options

You’re on a business trip, but chances are you don’t want to spend a huge amount of money on food for the duration of your trip or eat alone at restaurants when you’re not meeting up with clients or business contacts. In addition, eating out all the time can be fairly unhealthy depending on the eateries you’re going to, which could impact how you feel during the trip. A serviced apartment provides you with your own fully-stocked kitchen space, making it easier for you to prepare healthy meals for yourself.

Reason #3: High-Speed Wi-Fi

If you have ever tried to work using the public Wi-Fi that most hotels provide, you’ll know how frustrating it can be. With several guests all trying to access the internet at the same time, you might have to deal with slow loading and lagging, all of which can get in the way when you’re just trying to get stuff done. On the other hand, serviced apartments tend to have their own private Wi-Fi networks, which are not only more secure to work on but guaranteed to be faster too.

Reason #4: Central Locations

Another reason to book a serviced apartment for your stay is that they tend to be based in more central locations. When you book a serviced apartment, they tend to be quite close to offices and conference rooms where you can expect to be meeting with clients, along with nearby attractions, restaurants, and bars that you might want to visit during your downtime. This means that you can cut back on travel time and expenses compared to staying in a hotel that’s a little out of town.

Reason #5: Price

Last but not least, another great reason to consider a serviced apartment is that they often work out cheaper. Many serviced apartments offer discounts for longer business stays, and the nightly price is often comparable to, if not cheaper than a hotel room – not to mention that you will get more bang for your buck in terms of space and facilities, especially if you are travelling with others.

If you’re planning your first business trip, the accommodation you stay in will have a huge effect on how you feel during the trip, which will impact the impression you make. Book a serviced apartment to make sure that you have everything you need.