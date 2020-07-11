The most fascinating facts about the life of Kazakhstani businessman Patokh Chodiev are all about his charity work. Despite the fact that the billionaire could completely immerse himself in business projects, he managed to organize his schedule in such a way as to allocate a good half of it to the International Chodiev Foundation.

ICF is a charity foundation that Patokh Chodiev founded in 1996. For almost 25 years, the businessman has been carrying out a long list of projects for residents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and other countries. The history of the ICF, the mission and values of the charity project are in the material.

The International Chodiev Foundation was created by a Kazakh businessman to help the university in which he once studied. In 1996, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) was going through difficult times: it was impossible to reward students for their achievements and many problems were created due to the lack of sufficient funding. Patokh Chodiev considered it his duty to help the institution, which once helped him gain important knowledge and acquaintances for him, so he launched the foundation and began to actively participate in the program to save alma mater.

Patokh Chodiev: ICF mission and values

For more than two decades now, the International Chodiev Foundation has worked daily to change people’s lives for the better. On the official website of the fund, Fattah Chodiev indicated that the mission of the International Chodiev Foundation is to realize an important goal – to provide MGIMO students and the entire university with the necessary funding. The businessman invests a lot of his own funds to achieve it, while also involving his business partners.

What does the “International Chodiev Foundation” do for MGIMO

Searches for talents who need financial support, and is actively working to realize the potential of young talents. Organizes educational and research programs designed to reveal the talents and intellectual potential of future generations. Finances charity projects, attracts new sponsors to the programs.

“Thanks to the wide range of our activities, we intend to achieve significant success in the fields of education, healthcare, and the arts. We work with all our partners to achieve the sustainable development goals adopted by the international community. I and all representatives of the foundation believe that everyone should have the opportunity to access knowledge and that intellectual opportunities can change lives. We believe that education is the most powerful weapon that we have in the fight against poverty and suffering and that it can be used to change the world for the better,” said Patokh Chodiev.

Cultural ties, according to the businessman, can lead to mutual respect, understanding, and friendship between people and countries. Establishing cultural links between academic institutions, governments, and the wider community is key to developing better relations between nations.

“We believe that everyone has the right to obtain health care, fair treatment, and equal opportunities, and we believe in a society in which all people are free to participate in economic, civil and cultural life,” said in an interview the founder of the International Chodiev Foundation, Patokh Chodiev.

Fattah Chodiev: ICF – help for MGIMO

Representatives of the “International Chodiev Foundation” are confident that by facilitating access to education, it is possible to build a better society.

Guided by this principle, the Fund assists MGIMO. The main programs supported by ICF include scholarships and internships, as well as the development of inter-university cooperation through more internships and research opportunities.

“Since the foundation was created and began to work with MGIMO, we have been able to help a significant number of students in their academic studies. During this time, 30 scholarships and more than 100 grants were awarded to students. MGIMO students were sent to training courses around the world, including Japan, Spain, the UK, France and the USA,” said Fattah Chodiev.

The International Chodiev Foundation seeks to establish communication channels between students, departments and various institutions, to help young talents to establish contacts in their professional environment. Since its founding, ICF has been supporting MGIMO academic staff – professors and teachers. The Foundation provides them with housing and promotes its scientific activities. It is known that the ICF is not alone in managing all charitable projects: Patokh Chodiev works closely with the Russian Cultural Foundation and the Association of Professional Schools of International Relations.

Source of information – https://infoportal.news/europe/patokh-chodiev-supports-mgimo