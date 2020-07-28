If you are planning to establish a startup of your own, then you’ve come to the right place because this blog is a must-read for you.

Many people think that the startup culture and creating startup offices is all about having bottomless drinks at work and equipping your employees with all the fun activities. However, it is most certainly not true.

On the contrary, startup culture is all about bringing creativity to life at all costs. Now, if making your workplace an arcade highlights the creativity of the type of your startup, then you’ll have to do it and vice versa.

In this blog, I’ve narrowed down some of the ways through which you can ensure that your workplace becomes a startup culture appropriate and catches the attention of the visitors.

Here you go:

1. Make it Healthy and Fresh

The first and most important thing that you need to do is to make sure that you have a healthy and fresh environment in your workplace. If you are building your office from scratch, then you must get the help of the modern workplace architecture. But, if the place is pre-built, you can still make it look fresh and lively. All you have to do is to add some indoor plants and make sure that they are enough to fulfill the purpose.

2. Create a Comfortable Common Area

Almost all the startups around the world are praised because of the flexibility and the comfort they provide for the employees. So, if you are going to set up an office for your startup, you must know that the comfort of your employees should come first. So, get a place that can serve as a comfortable common room at your workplace, where your employees can hang out together and bond with each other.

3. An Inspiration Wall is A Must

Having inspiration quotes written on the walls of the workplace is another trend that is solely set by the startup culture. So, if you are planning to set an office and an inspiration wall is not in your decoration model, then you are making a big mistake. Therefore, you need to make sure that you have something of the sort. If you think that the inspiration wall is too cliché or mainstream, then you can tweak the idea a little, but the point has a dedicated wall that shows a purpose at your workplace.

4. Colors Matter the Most

You’ll be surprised to know that the colors of the wall have a huge psychological impact on the people who live or spend time around those walls. Therefore, it is extremely important that you choose the colors of the wall wisely. However, choosing the right color is not the only thing that is important. You need to make sure that the quality of wall paint that you are selecting is nothing but impeccable. Calgary painters can do just the trick for you and get you the right color for your startup that matches with the overall vibe of your business.