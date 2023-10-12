How Glass Partitions Revitalize Modern Offices

Having topped $4.39 billion in 2022, glass partitions are a burgeoning market growing at a CAGR of 3%.

Now that work-from-home policies are ending, the demand for glass walls is particularly high in the commercial real estate sector.

If your company is looking to upgrade your office on a budget and use the available space more effectively, why not install glass partitions, too?

5 Creative Uses of Glass Partitions for Office Revitalization

1. Zone separation

Given that the average square footage per employee has decreased by almost 30% in the last twelve years, more companies are exploring ways to utilize the available space more efficiently while also giving their workers a sense of privacy. Usually office partitioning systems allow you to arrange private workspaces and soundproof conference rooms while separating certain areas like your reception and kitchen from the main workspace.

Benefits:

Glass dividers make smaller offices appear larger and brighter than they are. Also, they help retain a sense of privacy in the workspace. As a result, your workspace will feel less cramped and more comfortable. And there’s no need to hire a glass company to adjust or move existing partitioning systems: you can do that yourself!

2. Lighting optimization

Glass panels turn any workplace into a trendy loft, letting natural sunlight illuminate the whole area and reducing dependence on artificial lighting. Combined with a carefully planned window design, this could decrease total energy expenses by up to 37% and make your workforce at least 2% more productive.

Benefits:

Besides ensuring smarter energy use, glass walls improve visibility across the workspace, making the office feel larger and more open and creating a more pleasant atmosphere. Glass panels not only create a brighter, more dynamic workspace to give your staff a much-needed energy boost but also regulate indoor climate, resulting in decreased heating and cooling bills.

3. Acoustic control

‘During installation, special sealants are used to fill the spaces between the glass panels and adjacent surfaces to dampen noise. Opting for particular types of glass, like acoustic glass, can enhance this effect. It’s estimated by experts that glass walls can reduce noise by 90-95%.

Benefits:

In open-plan workspaces, the use of glass walls helps in keeping conversations private and reducing ambient noise, thus enhancing employee concentration and productivity.

4. Sustainability implementation

Glass walls offer more than energy savings—they’re a step towards your company’s sustainability milestones. Made of natural, entirely recyclable materials, and designed to be modular and reusable, glass walls eliminate the need to purchase new systems when changing your office layout or location.

Benefits:

Ninety percent of organizations prioritize sustainability. 60% of companies have already implemented a sustainability strategy. Your business has no other option but to jump on the green bandwagon. Eco-friendly glass dividers can be an initial move toward creating a sustainable workplace design.

5. Office interior design and branding

97% of office employees see their workspace as a symbol of their company — and an indicator of an employer’s commitment to their business. That is why the leading corporations worldwide invest millions in office design projects, carefully choosing colors from their corporate branding palettes and purchasing expensive furniture. While glass panels can give your office a sleek, futuristic appearance, they can also be customized to best meet your branding requirements.

As a rule, a glass wall company could offer you dividers made of clear, tinted, or patterned glass, alongside multiple window and door design options. You can further tailor the glass walls to include branding elements, colors, or textures that align with your company’s identity.

Benefits:

A well-thought-out workspace design can positively affect your employees’ performance, mental health, and interactions. Coupled with effective branding, it can also create a sense of connection with the company and its corporate values, which in turn leads to higher employee retention.

Summing It Up

On a final note, we’d like to give you a few tips for choosing the best glass wall solution for your organization.

Check out the Instagram accounts and portfolios of glass wall companies, as well as the Pinterest boards of interior designers, to see how partitioning systems complement and enhance interior design. You could consider hiring a professional designer to use 3ds Max to create a model of your office. This would allow you to visualize how glass walls could be incorporated into the space.

Start by contacting a few glass wall companies to explore your options. Make sure to provide the dimensions and layout of your office. A manager from each company will guide you, offering personalized recommendations to help you select glass panels that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. They will assist you in choosing divider designs, frame materials, and glass types that best suit the needs and style of your workspace.

Inquire about customization options to ensure the partitions align with your corporate brand guidelines, reinforcing your company’s visual identity.

Lastly, don’t hesitate to try different designs. Modern glass walls are portable and adjustable, so you can reconfigure your office space on your own should the need arise.