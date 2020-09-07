There are several comprehensive steps and precautions to optimize your website’s onsite SEO. In the modern digital era, website owners and entrepreneurs should be seeking out ways to strategically improve search engine optimization.

When properly implemented, strong SEO tactics greatly improve user experience and usability for your website. Even better, it can put you ahead of the competition and enhance social promotion for your site. Fortunately, with an abundance of powerful tools and resources available, the process to improve your organic traffic has never been easier.

Here’s our official beginner’s guide to onsite SEO.s

What Is Onsite SEO?

On-site SEO is the process of optimizing specific elements of your website in order to improve your search engine rankings. Ultimately, onsite SEO seeks to make it easier for popular search engines and your users understand what your page is about.

Several factors influence the onsite SEO of your individual webpages. However, many marketing teams divide this form of search engine optimization into two primary categories. The first category concerns optimizing your keywords and content for onsite SEO purposes. Secondly, you must address other non-keyword related SEO factors like speed, structure, and mobile friendliness.

Steps To Ensure That Your Pages Rank On Google

To effectively optimize your search engine optimization strategy, you first need to ensure that your pages are able to rank on Google. Without visibility, all of your keyword research, content production, and promotion efforts are ultimately worthless.

Fortunately, there are several comprehensive steps to ensure that all your valuable, keyword-driven pages are able to rank within the search results:

1. Find Keywords & Phrases That You Can Actually Rank For

To succeed in onsite SEO you need to find keywords and phrases that you will actually rank for. Keyword research is a challenging and complicated process. One of the best ways to easily generate new keyword and content ideas is by using a freemium SEO tool like Ubersuggest. Simply enter a desired seed keyword, and the powerful tool will return a comprehensive overview consisting of estimated monthly visits, backlinks, and social shares.

You can additionally use this powerful tool to generate fresh content marketing ideas for your business, analyze backlinks, or even conduct a site health audit.

2. Find Out Why You Are Being Outranked

To optimize your onsite SEO, you will need to determine why you are being outranked. Remember that competition is inevitable in business. Never let web page outrankings discourage you. Major factors like the number of referring domains, website and page authority correlate directly with high traffic levels.

To best understand your competitors, conduct a domain analysis. Simply enter a domain, and it will provide comprehensive data concerning the organic keywords they currently rank for, search volume, and current position.

Best Practices to Improve Onsite SEO

There are several key strategies to optimize your onsite SEO. Whether you are running an eCommerce platform, a blog, or a simple website, several simple practices can help you greatly improve your page rankings and organic traffic.

1. Optimize Meta Descriptions

To optimize your onsite SEO, you will need to optimize your meta descriptions. There are several reasons that metadata needs to be a major focus for online businesses.

The meta description is an HTML attribute that provides a brief summary of your website, page, or blog post. Search engines like Google display your meta description within their SERPs. When properly optimized, the meta description you prepare can largely influence your click-through rates. Therefore, it is essential to make your summary keyword-driven and shorten your snippet length. Ideally, your excerpt should be approximately 150 characters.

2. Enhance Meta Tags

In addition, you will need to optimize your title tags to optimize your SEO. Title tags are still a major determinant of how your site will perform. Avoid using the same keywords and tags within your title over and over again. Remember, you can use powerful SEO tools to instantly generate new content and keyword ideas completely for free.

At the same time, you should avoid using too much capitalization in your page titles. Put the most unique, important, and valuable keywords. More importantly, ensure that you do not overstuff your keywords.

3. Use Headings Strategically

Headings are an essential component of optimizing your onsite SEO. The use of headings indirectly influences your SEO rankings by making your published content easier to read. Simultaneously, well-used headings highlight keyword-heavy content for search engines to read.

Your headers need to provide structure to your site, pages, and blog posts. H1s are used to introduce key themes and ideas about your page. Think of this as the title to a book. H2s, on the other hand are used to identify key sections concepts across your content. You can consider these the individual chapters of the same book. Furthermore, headings ranging from H3 to H6 can be used to serve as additional sub-headings within each topic. These can be thought of as the individual sub-topics within the chapter of a book.

4. Improve Page Speed

In order to improve your onsite SEO, you need to enhance your site’s page speed. Increasing your website’s speed could save your business. Site speed is one of the critical signals of Google’s ranking algorithm. Simultaneously, fast page speed is critical to improving user experience.

Fortunately, there are several key steps to improve your site’s speed and load time. First, enable compression, reduce redirects, and optimize your code. You should additionally leverage browser caching, so that pages are not constantly forced to completely reload. You can even consider using a content distribution network so that users have faster, more reliable access to your site.

5. Optimize Site Performance & Improve Page Health

To address these critical elements of your site’s performance and health, you should conduct a thorough site audit. You can run a site audit using the aforementioned tool we demonstrated to do keyword research – Ubersuggest. It will help you address critical, technical errors that are having the most severe impact on your overall SEO health.

For less serious errors, the platforms will additionally highlight a series of warnings and recommendations. It can even calculate your site speed based on mobile and desktop loading times. It is essential to conduct site audits frequently to constantly assess your sites overall health score.

Conclusion

For website owners of all sizes, it is essential to understand the importance of onsite SEO. Onsite SEO is a critical factor in determining your sites rankings, user friendliness, and overall health. One of the easiest ways to optimize onsite search engine optimization, is by using an advanced tool for keyword research and website analysis.

You should process a thorough report analyzing your website content and critical errors. This way, you can immediately correct issues associated with your SSL certificate, meta data, and loading times.

Evaluating these factors, you can use an overall health score to consistently reference. Follow the points outlined above to learn about the beginner’s guide to onsite SEO.