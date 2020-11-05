Statistics show that, by the year 2021, eCommerce retail sales from around the world will reach over $5 trillion, highlighting a boom in eCommerce that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s imperative that businesses create the strongest online retail front possible, and if a business wants to get the most from the eCommerce boom, which continues to grow, they’ll do everything they can to make their digital presence stronger.

While most eCommerce brands are considerate of areas such as web design, social media, and content, there is one important area that is often overlooked: domain name.

Must-Have Domain Name for eCommerce: .STORE

A .STORE domain name is a great way to give your online store an edge over the competition, make you stand out in the crowd, and offer an excellent addition to your branding campaign. What’s interesting here is that it doesn’t matter how small or large your business is or even what your niche is; a .STORE domain name can add value to your business, whether you are an entrepreneur or a million-dollar business. In this article, we will be delving into the reasons why a .STORE domain name is the best choice for your eCommerce business.

1. Get Your Desired Domain Name with .STORE

Since this is a relatively new domain extension (compared to the legacy domain extensions), the odds are that you can get your first choice domain name without any compromise. This means you won’t have to choose a different name or add or subtract characters, or add a hyphen from the name you want.

For instance, with .CO and .COM domains, you often have to compromise on domain name because so many others have already reserved theirs. With .STORE, you don’t have to compromise because most great domain names are still available on it. You can check this page for some interesting suggestions (hurry- before someone takes some of the cool names!)

Now is your chance to get something exciting and unique in terms of domain names!

2. Get More Brand Recognition with .STORE

As part of your branding strategy, you want to get the most traction you can get, and a .STORE domain can help you do just that. A .STORE domain can help you better attract shoppers. Plus, it’s short and easy to remember, which makes it better for brand recall. If you are trying to find new ways to increase your brand recognition, then there’s perhaps no better way right now than with a unique domain extension such as the new .STORE.

3. Enhance Branding With a .STORE Domain

With a customized .STORE domain, you can more accurately tell customers who you are and what you do. On the left side of the dot, you could easily leverage your main product with main keywords – which is great for SEO.

For example, the domain name www.gardeningtools.store clearly establishes what the website might be offering.

In essence, you can use your .STORE domain as a built-in advertisement for your products. When you’re trying to get your name out there, and even long after your business is established, it’s important to forge ahead in your branding strategies, and a .STORE domain is a great way to do this.

4. Get a .STORE Domain Linked Professional E-mail Address

When it comes to having a strong online presence, having a custom e-mail address is a huge deal. After all, there’s no better way to help build your brand. When customers or prospects reach out to you, they’ll find you credible when you have your own domain linked professional e-mail address. When you use a .STORE domain name, you can also reserve professional e-mail addresses that can be used in customer service, general e-mails, and more.

5. Boost Your Marketing with a .STORE Domain

Online marketing is perhaps one of the most important aspects of all marketing today, and a .STORE domain can be used at the center of your digital marketing strategy. For instance, a .STORE domain extension can be used for domain redirects.

These can be leveraged for specific product pages or product category pages. For example, the eCommerce giant, Amazon, uses www.kindle.store to redirect to the Kindle product page on its website.

In terms of SEO, your .STORE domain name will help make your website address look credible. Google trusts people and people trust websites that are not spam. Consider these two domain names for example:

www.getgreatgradening-toolz.com

www.gardeningtools.store

Both websites are serving the same purpose. However, the latter seems a lot more meaningful and trustworthy than the former one. When users trust you, search engines trust you and you do well in terms of SEO.

As eCommerce continues to grow and shift in the wake of consumer demand, there is no better time to capitalize on a domain name than now. When .COM debuted, people quickly learned that the early bird got the worm. Now is your chance to be the early bird and beat everyone else to the punch. You can have a piece of the pie when you reserve your .STORE domain name today.