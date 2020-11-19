Marketing is one of the most important aspects of running a business, but many business owners don’t devote nearly as much time to it as they should. In addition, another misconception about marketing is that the purpose of it is solely to increase sales. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to Jeremy D. Rackley of Brooklyn, New York, a marketing expert and the co-founder and managing partner of JC Marketing, marketing can do much more than simply increase sales. For example, it can help grow your brand awareness, which is incredibly important to the overall reputation and success of your business. However, in order to use marketing to its full potential, it’s important to consult an expert.

Whether you simply don’t have the budget for an in-house marketing team or don’t have the time to give marketing the attention it deserves, hiring a marketing firm is the answer. Rackley provides a few key benefits of hiring a marketing firm like JC Marketing to help you grow your brand.

You’ll Gain Valuable Marketing Expertise

First and foremost, hiring a marketing firm to handle your business’ marketing needs will give you access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise. After all, marketing consultants are experts in their field, they live and breathe marketing. You are unlikely to get this level of expertise from any sort of in-house department or team member. Plus, marketing experts like those at JC Marketing not only have years, or even decades, of experience under their belt, but they also have experience working with a wide range of clients. This means that before they even start working with a client, they likely already know about the industry that client is in and who their main competitors are.

In addition, Jeremy D. Rackley asserts that marketing is an industry where keeping up with the latest trends is everything. However, doing so can be extremely time consuming for a business. This where a marketing firm can help. Their job is to be on top of all the latest marketing trends and technologies, so by hiring an expert, you can bet that you’ll receive innovative and cutting-edge marketing suggestions.

Keep in mind that marketing firms typically employ all types of marketing experts, from web designers to social media managers to content marketers, so by working with a marketing firm, you will get a whole team of experts in one package.

You’ll Get a Third-Party Perspective

Second, Jeremy D. Rackley claims that hiring a marketing firm is extremely valuable in that they provide an objective, third-party perspective. Ultimately, in-house marketing specialists come with a few disadvantages, the main one being that because they are involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, they may find it difficult to take a step back and see the bigger picture. Further, they may also worry about expressing their true opinions for fear of receiving negative feedback from their employer.

In contrast, by hiring a marketing firm, you are guaranteed to receive an honest and unbiased, not to mention expert, opinion on your business. A marketing consultant won’t shy away from identifying your strengths and weaknesses and providing you with the necessary steps to improve. The expert provides a third-party perspective on your current marketing strategies that is based on their own experience, which stems from working on all kinds of different marketing campaigns. Ultimately, Jeremy D. Rackley says that this third-party perspective is extremely valuable if you really want to grow your brand.

You’ll Benefit from the Newest Technology

Many businesses are under the misconception that marketing and technology don’t go hand in hand, so rather than devote valuable assets to marketing, they instead go to IT or sales. This is a mistake and one that a marketing firm can help you with, shares Jeremy D. Rackley. If your company doesn’t have the budget to provide the necessary technology to its marketing department, then hiring a marketing firm is an excellent option. This is because when you hire a marketing agency, you get all of the latest, cutting edge technology that goes along with it.

Marketing agencies have every possible tool imaginable, from email marketing platforms like MailChimp to social media management tools like Buffer and they know how to use them. Take advantage of the latest technology, without having to spend the time learning how to use each one.