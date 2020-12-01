As globalisation continues to expand to every corner of the world, investing in overseas markets or holding a foreign investment portfolio has never been so easy. With the modernisation of financial markets, investors have the ability to invest in foreign markets with a simple phone call, click of their phone all from the comfort of their own home.

In relatively simple terms, foreign portfolio investment is a type of investment that an investor registered overseas. In similar nature to a domestic investment portfolio, international investment portfolios will include a range of assets, including stocks, bonds, fixed-rate investments, these, however, will just be held overseas and will solely focus their capital in foreign markets and companies. While investing overseas may seem relatively simple on the surface, there are key differences in domestic funding.

In an attempt to help potential investors understand the benefits of investing overseas, this article looks to explore some of the key factors in foreign investment.

How can you invest overseas?

Naturally, investors are always looking to expand their portfolio, but many are unsure about how to go about it. Luckily for investors, the process of investing overseas is easier than many think.

One of the most common, reliable and most effective options available to investors looking to invest overseas is through an investment trust or fund. Offering and specialising in overseas portfolio, investors are provided with an avenue to take advantage of international markets they wouldn’t have access to on their own. One of the key benefits of utilising an investment trust in pursuing overseas investments, is the individual investor does not need to worry about choosing specific stock options; they take advantage of previously identified stock options.

It is relatively easy for an investor to access the investment trust or fund that operates in the region of the world they want to invest in. As investment trusts are in-effect publicly listed companies, investors can take advantage of their portfolio through purchasing a share or stake within the trust.

Where can investors look to place their capital?

As international markets continue to develop and recover significantly from the COVID-19, investors are provided with investment options with attractive yields for income-seeking investors as well as the opportunity for significant capital growth. While today’s financial market pushes investors towards diversification, which overseas investment provides, investment trusts that openly pursue high-yield options can provide their investors with returns, they simply could not access otherwise.

The question of where can investors look to place their capital is not as simple as it sounds. Ultimately the choice of where you look to invest is down to your circumstances and investment objectives. While this article recognises the benefits, certain markets provide, especially Asia-Pacific, investing in certain regions of the world will naturally benefit different people.

So how can you choose where is the best place to invest and what is the best option for you?

Active vs Passive Investing

You need to understand what is the best investment option is for you, as they are inherently different ways of operating.

With an active fund or trusts, the manager will openly look for new investment opportunities that are at the benefit of the investor. In comparison, a passive investment will work based on a set index, so will simply put money into a mix of assets fitting the goal.

Investing in One Country or a Region

International investment does not mean an investor has to invest in every market available. The advantage of picking a global invest option is that you can spread your money over a broader field than one country. An international investment manager can pick out the best companies from around the world; it is your decision whether you would like to invest in more than one region.

Asset Type

Diversification is one of the key elements for any investment. This can be done with a selection of asset classes, such as holding bonds or shares. It should also be done within those by having companies of different sizes. By spreading your investments across shares around asset types, you are not just tied into the fortunes of one form. You also have the potential not just to reduce risk but also reap the rewards of company profits from the best that every region has to offer.