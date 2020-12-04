So, here’s a question for you: Can you get a job allowing you to work from anywhere you want? If you asked me, the answer is absolutely, yes! Indeed, you can work from a vacation spot, at home, or anywhere you want – and receive a salary like any employees do.

If you read Tim Ferriss’ 4-Hour Workweek, you should remember that Tim advised those who are working for a boss to start negotiating for telecommuting. Tim wrote that you need to show that telecommute does improve your performance. There are some smart tips offered in the book, such as working below your usual level while in the office, while working at your best while away from the office to make your point – and get the telecommuting perks.

Okay, you gotta read the book yourself to learn more, but if you think that Tim’s ways to make your job location independent are too radical, there are actually some jobs that ‘blatantly’ advertise that they allow candidates to telecommute.

So, instead of making your job location independent, you can start afresh by looking for location independent or telecommuting job opportunities.

That’s right – there are jobs offering you telecommuting perks, only requiring you to go to the office every other week, even don’t require you to go to your office at all. Those are dream jobs, in my opinion.

So, if you are now wondering where to get such a job, here are some telecommuting job search tips, along with some websites you should consider visiting.

1. Seek job opportunities on job sites

Go search for ‘telecommuting’ or ‘telecommuter’ on popular job sites and – surprise, surprise! Some jobs don’t require your physical presence.

All you need to do now is to visit job sites, such as Indeed.com, SimplyHired.com, and so on, and start searching.

2. Get freelance-like jobs

Sometimes, what separates a job and a freelancing gig is the length of the contract. There are online forums and marketplace offering freelancers one-time projects. If you look closely, some projects are ‘test’ projects… small projects to screen potential candidates for the actual long-term or contract jobs.

The best thing is, due to the nature of the job, you can work virtually. So, yes – you can now work a freelancer job with the security of a job. Nice!

Try visiting these sites and see what opportunities arise: Freelancer and Fiverr (freelance marketplaces) or forums.DigitalPoint.com and other niche online forums.

3. Be proactive – join forums and professional networks, contact people for jobs

Some opportunities are simply hidden… not all great job opportunities are well-advertised. You simply need to contact the business for opportunities.

If you are into blogging, you might want to contact blog owners to see whether they need someone to ghost blog for them. If you are good at trading, you can propose that you will become a product sourcing manager in your area. The opportunities are virtually limitless.

You can also try visiting ExpatNetwork.com or ExpatForum.com and see whether someone has something for you. There might be opportunities to help expatriates connecting with their home countries or simply to blend in with their new countries, such as virtual assistant jobs (telecommuting!) and such.

As you can see, jobs allowing you to live a location independent life do exist! All you need is a little bit of creativity and plenty of guts to make it work.

Good luck with your endeavor!