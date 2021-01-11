What is the first thing you do each morning to set the right tone for a successful day, and why do you think it’s effective?

These answers are provided by Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. Have Your Coffee First

It might sound cliche, but when I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is reach for a cup of coffee. I need caffeine to get through my day and also to wake up early enough to finish my to-do list and stay productive. For you, this might be herbal tea or an energy drink, but it works the same way. It gives me motivation to get out of bed and puts me in the right mindset for the day.

– Jared Atchison, WPForms

2. Avoid Interacting With Your Devices

Avoid device interaction at all costs! Don’t pick that phone up when you roll over. Instead, I think of something new each day I am grateful for. It’s amazing how many insignificant things we take for granted. Doing this daily helps you start to think (and appreciate) so much more. You build an attitude of gratitude, something that always gets me hyper to crush the day ahead of me. Just be grateful.

– Frank B. Mengert, ebm

3. Meditate

I meditate for at least 10 minutes, sometimes much longer. I’ve been doing it every day for the past three years. I try to center myself before jumping into a busy day. It helps me stay grounded in what I can and cannot control during the day so I’m better able to focus my energy and time.

– Danielle Allen, Building Impact

4. Exercise After a Healthy Breakfast

My regimen is pretty much set in stone: a breakfast not filled with a bunch of junk, and then a solid gym workout. When I follow that routine, which I try to do as much as possible, I’ve found that my days are successful, effective and highly productive.

–Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

5. Go for a Morning Run

I like to go for a 45- to 60-minute run every weekday morning (outside if the weather permits). This helps me start the day with a clear mind and feeling energized.

– Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

6. Listen to Music While Reading the News

Every morning, I listen to music while reading the news. It sounds like a simple routine, but I truly think that it is an effective strategy for setting the tone for the day. The music helps wake up my mind and get me ready for the day while reading the news helps keep me in the loop about tech and global events.

– John Brackett, Smash Balloon LLC

7. Plan Your Daily Activities

I start by planning daily activities. This allows me to have a clear idea of the distribution of my day and get to the more important tasks, delegate those that are less rigorous and take time to attend to all the indispensable matters without neglecting any and without saturating my workday excessively. I consider each one of these important to carrying out a successful day.

– Kevin Leyes, Leyes Media

8. Start With the Biggest Task of the Day

Everyone has a ritual or routine that gets them going for the day. For me, I’ve found that quickly attacking the biggest task for the day sets the tone for a highly productive day and even week. It gets hard fast, but I’m tackling that problem at my very best. Most of the time, I get the tough work done and then move on to do other tasks with more energy.

– Samuel Thimothy, OneIMS

9. Start With a Positive, Outbound Text Message

I start each morning with a positive, outbound text message that I’ll send to a family member, friend or loved one, like “Hi, good morning, have a great day! I love you!” This simple, positive outbound is a quick way to start the morning with an uplifting intention and set the tone for the rest of the day.

– Lisa Song Sutton, Sin City Cupcakes

10. Clear Your Inbox

The first thing I do in the morning is email. I get up super early and clear my inbox from the night before and this allows me to start the day with a literal blank slate versus feeling overwhelmed and underwater. This changes my mindset and approach with the team and decision-making.

– Ashley Merrill, Lunya

11. Journal for Half an Hour

One powerful way to start the morning is by journaling for about half an hour. This helps get all your surface thoughts, which are often negative and compulsive, onto paper so that the rest of the day is freed up for more creative ideas to emerge. Do this for a few weeks and you should start feeling inexplicably lighter and happier.

– Blair Williams, MemberPress