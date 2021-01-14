Customer service and organizational skills are two of the most important pillars for any eCommerce retail that is eyeing productivity and benefits in terms the returns in holiday seasons. It goes without saying that the holiday seasons are extremely critical time for any business with intentions of making it big in terms of sales.

If you are lacking in terms of preparation for this beneficial season then you are probably losing a lot in the long run too. You might have to pay a lot in terms of time, money as well as customer satisfaction.

As the New Year begins, it’s expected to have flood of eCommerce returns, especially this pandemic-driven holiday shopping season. Handling those need to be done in timely manner, considering the situations.

There are some of the most commonly committed mistakes in eCommerce returns that one should avoid. If you are still confused about what they can be, take a look at the lists of mistakes that we have compiled exclusively for you.

Mistake #1: Return policy that is hard-to-find or confusing

Most of the customers that seem to get confused about the returns policy are often the ones that rarely become repeat customers in the long run. Make sure that you have a returns policy that clearly states the best when it comes to narrating the items that are not meant to return. Furthermore, it should also contain the time limit for the returns as well as the restrictions that the same returns policy holds.

You must also ensure that you have put a returns policy on your website in a place that is easily accessible by your visitors or customers. They can also be placed on the checkout page. The packing slip can also contain a good amount of info on the return policy.

Mistake #2: Not entertaining decent time for return

When you have got less time for the returns to be made then most of the buyers are not likely to make a purchase. In most of the cases, when the purchases are made for the sake of gifting the same to their loved ones, people are more concerned about the time they have in hand for making the return, if required. It should be a decent one so that the buyers are not expected to tune out after getting panicked on the short duration for returns.

Mistake #3: Having no staff to take care of return issues

You must consider hiring some good and extra staff for handling issues related with the returns. They should be capable enough to process returns in the shortest time possible. They should also be willing to take and answer calls that demand resolving of issues in connection with the returns made.

Consider hiring employees with adequate retail experience so that the most convincing and the most suitable business decision can be made.

Mistake 4#: Offering shipping and returns for free

Now if you are not offering the shipping and the returns for free then you are likely to lose a large chunk of your target purchasers. This is important to keep your brand or service going in the scenario well filled with worthy competitors. When you ensure that you have the right kind of assistance in place, you know that you are going to do well in terms of sales made and also in strengthening positive purchasing decisions too.

In addition to all of the above, you must also make sure that you have the right kind of systems in place in order to process returns. You can also let good partnerships by letting vendors develop and you are going to be at an edge that promises more benefits for your business.

By increasing the amount of the merchandise that can further be sold again and also by reducing the amount of time that is required for the processing of the returns, you can expect some more promising deals to make their way for you in business.

Takeaway

Offering them discounts and offers from time to time to make their purchase more lucrative can be a great idea but if you have some tighter rules set for the return of the products then you are not really getting benefited with your sales and even conversions on your page. There is nothing wrong in learning from the mistakes that your competitors have already made and the wrath they had to face as a result of the same.

Your returns policy affects your brand and also the image that gets along. In the end, remember not to make promises that you can’t keep.