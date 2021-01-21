As the title suggests, you can shop for the holidays by using cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. Want to know how? Various cryptocurrency trading platforms have started creating a way for their users to get their hands on gift cards of retail stores that are popular in the market.

As the holidays and the season of cherishing every moment with your friends and family is around the corner, gift cards are a way of gifting that everyone wants to get their hands on, this time of the year. Nevertheless, not everyone is familiar with this concept and not every platform of cryptocurrency trading provides this service.

In this article, we are going to help you out by giving you all the details on how to grab the gift cards of your favourite brands by using cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.

If you are wondering where exactly in the payment section is the option to click on cryptocurrency, then we have got you covered. It is true that big names of retailers in the market do not provide a provision for paying by using cryptocurrency.

But well, all such problems have a solution, and in this case, the solution is that if you can’t buy the gifts directly from the retailer, you can use certain processors to do it for you by paying in cryptocurrency.

Using such processors will allow you to shop without any hassle and you won’t have any kind of complications as well.

Now that you know how to go about it, you might also be wondering how you can follow the exact way in order to do it without trouble. Let’s break it down for you, shall we?

Go to one of your trusted payment processors that also have a provision for shopping gift cards.

Select your gift cards, and add them in your holiday shopping cart.

Once done, go on to the checkout section.

Now that you are there, all you need to do is tap on the cryptocurrency that you prefer to pay your bill with.

Now, just pay the amount and you are done! Yes, it is simple and hassle-free.

The best part about these processors is that they have made it simple for you to buy your favourite gift cards from retailers such as GooglePlay, Amazon, Nike, Pizza Hut, iTunes, Spotify, Dominos, and many others of the list. The payment modes that are available with these processors are NANO, LTC, XRP, BTC, and several others.

If you are also wondering how you can pay for your travel during this holiday season, and you want to pay using cryptocurrency, then we also know a few amazing travel sites that have started accepting cryptocurrency as their mode of payment. Several travel sites have realised that cryptocurrency has a lot of potential, and hence, they have started accepting various cryptos such as bitcoin core AKA BTC and bitcoin cash AKA BCH, among others.

Here are the names of a few sites you can look up:

1. Cheapair

Cheapair is a site that started accepting cryptocurrency as a mode of payment in the year 2013. They let you pay for hotels, flights, and so much more by using Bitcoin, Litecoin, ETH, and so many other cryptos.

2. Travala

Another site that you can count on is Travala. Travala provides a platform that lets you book more than 2,000,000 hotels and more than 80,000 destinations all across the world. The site accepts cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment among several other options.

3. Bitcoin.Travel

Another one of such amazing sites, Bitcoin.Travel. You can look up the hotels and flights on the site and you can book spots from all around the world. The site accepts ETH, LTC, BCH, and DASH among many other modes of cryptos for the payment.

We told you that we have got you covered, didn’t we? So that was it! We hope that this information will help you plan a trip or get your gift cards for loved ones using cryptocurrency. We have given you everything we knew, and we are sure that it will let you have the best time in your holidays.