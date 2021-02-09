USANA had two significant achievements at the end of 2020 after winning awards for both its product line and leadership. These awards are just two in a long line of recognition for the company though. Known for its strong advocacy of cellular nutrition and a commitment to excellence, the company is gaining serious momentum in professional circles and beyond.

We’ll look at the two latest honors, what they represent for USANA, and how the company is helping customers prioritize their health.

DSA Production Innovation Award

The Direct Selling Association (DSA) awarded USANA with a Product Innovation award for the company’s Oral Care line. The Fluoride-free Whitening Toothpaste and Oral Probiotic were both developed to give customers gentle support for sparkling clean mouths.

Used together, customers receive a whitening element and probiotic, using advanced ingredients to remove stains from the enamel and simultaneously freshen the mouth. The probiotic contains strains of microorganisms that are power lines for healthy teeth and gums. It promotes fresh breath and protects the mouth for long-term health.

DSA has created its award system to highlight the products and services that have made a splash on the marketplace. They look for companies that take risks and redefine standards. The panel identifies companies like USANA that have gone above and beyond in putting the customer first.

The Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, Dan Macuga, was excited to end 2020 with this piece of good news. USANA is all about changing the status quo, and the Oral Care line is unlike anything available on the market today. He’s grateful to all of the departments that have worked so hard to get the new products off the ground and into the hands of their customers.

Top Women In PR Awards

The PRNews organization presents awards to talented women in public relations and communications. Much like the Product Innovation award, this professional group takes extreme care to honor those who consistently raise the bar a little higher.

This year, the Executive Director of Marketing and Social Media, Jessica Reimer-Arias, was named one of the Top Women in PR for her dedication, work ethic, and undeniable results in the industry. Jessica was up against a strong group of contenders who were recognized for everything from crisis management to internal community relations.

The talented, hard-working individuals in PR face a number of challenges today, both when working with staff members and the public. Jessica has proven herself to be a valuable asset to USANA in every way. With more than a decade and a half of experience in social media, marketing, and PR, Jessica seeks to empower others with her spirit. She’s always looking to learn and grow, both personally and professionally.

These qualities have made her particularly effective for product launches. She’s led or overseen a number of initiatives, including the Oral Care line and the Celavive skincare line. USANA’s Executive Vice President of Marketing, Ashley Collins, remarked on Jessica’s steadfast nature and declared the company lucky to have her on their side.

After working with Jessica for nearly a decade, Collins has watched her carve out her role, become a better leader, and inspire others to push themselves just a little harder. Her influence can be felt far and wide throughout the workplace, which has only strengthened USANA in the end.

A Year of Recognition

While these two awards were an exciting way to cap the year, the honors were by no means a rarity for USANA. In fact, the company had received more than 60 honors in 2020 alone. The company continues to be singled out for its nutritional products and supplements due to the staff’s commitment of finding the most effective ingredients and formulas for their customers.

For 25 years USANA has shown time and time again that it can be trusted to deliver solutions that give their customer’s a renewed sense of self. USANA offers a number of minerals, multivitamins, and antioxidant supplements for both children and adults. Each one was created with a targeted interest or range of benefits in mind.

USANA’s products address a number of different health needs, which is why they’ve come up with a handy guide for the customers to take advantage of everything they have to offer.

4 Simple Steps to a Healthy You

USANA was founded on the promise of health. As the world turns and new obstacles arise, all of us need to look out for the well-being of our minds and bodies. The company encourages customers to take time for themselves and to put in the effort of finding a solution that works for them.

To that end, USANA has come out with the following tips for establishing a health regimen with the help of their products:

Choose an Essential Nutrition supplement.

Add optimizers for a healthy lifestyle.

Use the Personal Care and Celavive Skincare line to protect the body’s largest organ and improve appearance.

Finish up with Food and Energy products to fuel the body and mind.

USANA is giving customers a full system of care for everyday health, one that can be used by anyone who wants to feel better about themselves.

Essential Nutrition Products

The Essential Nutrition line from USANA was developed for overall wellness. These are daily products that can be used to set the stage for the rest of your health goals. All of the options include a variety of vitamins and minerals, but some were engineered for different types of people.

For example, the CellSentials™ is a daily multivitamin designed to promote cellular function in all people, while The Body Rox™ was developed as a multivitamin for teenagers. Prenatal CellSentials™ are recommended for those who are pregnant (or may become pregnant) or breastfeeding as it contains the iron that women need to foster new life.

Optimizers

The Optimizers from USANA include calibrated products for everything from bone density to brain function to cardiovascular strength to immune system performance to digestive health. For instance, the Active Calcium™ Chewable is a chewable supplement to help maintain/support healthy bones.

The BiOmega™ Jr is a fish oil gel that is tasty and made for children who would prefer not to swallow a tablet. Whether it’s a woman going through menopause or a teenager who wants to support their body’s natural detox processes, these optimizers were crafted with a wide variety of people in mind.

Skincare

Shampoos, day creams, milk cleansers: the USANA skincare line has everything a person needs to look as good as they feel. And while there might be a range of products, the foundation of the skincare line is the same. USANA wants customers to think about themselves when it comes to their everyday routine. Just putting on moisturizer every day can be a strong start down a path of better wellness.

Food and Energy Products

For weight management to maintain energy, USANA has developed food and energy products that support optimal health. These balanced products are there to fuel the customer’s goals, whether it’s general fitness or want to fill in the gaps from their normal diet.

Looking Forward

2020 was clearly a banner year for USANA, but it’s not an invitation for the staff to rest on their laurels. If anything, the recognitions have spurred the leadership team to think bigger for the years to come. USANA has both the expertise and a strong history of providing nutrients that are proven to support the body’s natural defenses. Everything from the proportions to the actual ingredients are carefully chosen and selected to benefit the customers in a variety of ways, which is why the company is only likely to see more honors down