In the famous words of Warren Buffett, “In my whole life, I have known no wise people who did not read all the time.” Books provide readers with global experiences and life experiences, without having to actually experience them firsthand.

When it comes to business, many books are written aiming to; improve, start, develop strategies, and succeed in business. Although there’s no shortage of business books flooding the marketplace, a few common themes emerge from the best-sellers:

Self-improvement

Whether you already have a business or wish to start one, learning about how to improve yourself is always a good starting point. Some books that have focused on this are;

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

This book motivates people with technical knowledge and the ability to express ideas and arouse enthusiasm in people. As the name implies, it’s also a great book to help you improve interpersonal communications and business relationships.

Choose Yourself! By James Altucher

The author tries to show you that the ability to achieve inward and outward success lies within you and that you are already equipped with all it takes to make it. The book is filled with tribulations, trials and heartbreaks the author faced within his life.

Leadership and Management

The ability to lead your workforce to success and manage operations within the organization plays an important role in growth and development. Some of the books that are in-line with this message include;

The Effective Executive by Peter F. Drucker

The author is a management expert who has identified five essential practices towards business effectiveness. These practices include time management, choosing what to contribute, knowing how and when to mobilize strength, prioritizing and decision-making.

Turn This Ship Around by L. David Marquet

The author was a US Navy officer who transformed the USS Santa Fe from the worst to the best submarine. The book teaches the principles of leadership and how to lead your business’s personnel to success.

The nature of knowledge is that it is ever diversifying and expanding. Even the most successful business people are continuously learning effective ways of improving themselves, and reading offers a plethora of opportunities. After all, Rome was not built in one day, and it is alright not to accomplish everything immediately, but instead allow yourself to undergo the process.