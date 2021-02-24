Professionals shouldn’t remain stagnant, and it’s advisable to always look for new training opportunities to further accelerate their career. This becomes even more important based on what job role you’re currently in, or if you’re looking to switch things up or get promoted.

Information technology (IT) very well could be the lifeline of a successful business or corporation, with new software and hardware released at a dizzying rate. Acquiring a certification demonstrates a competency level to a specific product or hardware, and can be carried forward to an employee’s new position.

There are plenty of online IT training courses to choose from when trying to decide what to sign up for, or for decision makers looking to offer employees further educational opportunities. Here are a few reasons why acquiring an IT certification can lead to success, both for you and the company you currently work for.

The global training IT market will grow at a 6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2024, a $6.26 billion growth in the same time period, according to research. Almost 40 percent of that growth will be in North America alone, as the current $68.4 billion market sees strong growth in the ongoing digital age.

Lots to Learn in Changing IT Landscape

There is a wide variety of different certifications available, including administration, database, networking, cybersecurity, agile, and even more available to choose from, with the largest companies also available. Everyone from Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Amazon Web Services, VMware, and other major corporations offer certification courses for their product suites.

Once both time and funds have been allocated for training, it can be tricky to determine what courses to enroll for. Companies looking for outside IT help should definitely verify that their consultants are properly certified, showing an advanced knowledge that can be utilized. As more solutions are released, there will naturally be even more certifications that could be acquired.

Helps Drive Company Forward

Companies tend not to just offer to pay for certification courses and testing out of sheer good will. Rather, it’s more so they have employees armed with skills and knowledge to handle the latest technology trends that could improve their corporate workplace.

Offering courses often isn’t a one and done type of task, and it should be appreciated that multiple employees might need to sign up for varying certification trainings. If you there is something that has piqued your interest, then consider approaching your manager or a decision maker with the idea. Consulting firms are available to help a company determine which certification and training sessions would be best for their professional environment.

Employees “Buy In” Company Success

Employees want to feel appreciated, and providing ample opportunity to take additional training courses, or become certified, is a good way to help boost morale and keep worker retention rates high. It’s strong positive reinforcement when workers are reassured that their employers care about their professional skill development.

Once an employee decides to switch job roles, the certifications help a candidate stand out in a sea of competing resumes. Make no mistake, if you go through the trials and tribulation of getting certified, future employers will certainly notice – they understand that certified IT professionals often times tend to make better employees.

Always Need to Update and Change

Because IT changes at a rapid pace, it’s important to stay on top of emerging trends. IT teams are often overburdened with so many demands coming at them from so many different directions. Companies cannot be lackadaisical with their approach to IT, because any type of downtime or system outage can be extremely detrimental to daily operations.

There’s no argument that IT needs will always be changing, based on tech trends and what companies need to successfully complete their tasks.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to IT, there is very little time to waste. Both workers and their companies must strive for success, and additional training might be the way to accomplish realistic objectives. IT training isn’t something that comes easily to many companies, so it should be respected – managers must choose certifications carefully, and make sure their employees are well-equipped for success.

In the future, expect to see IT certifications remain in extremely high demand, with more cloud-based services and cybersecurity both becoming even more popular. If not those two verticals, there are hundreds of other viable certifications with varying degrees of desire by current employers and other potential suitors.