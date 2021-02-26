Learn how to make the data migration process as efficient and pain-free as possible.

Is your company getting ready to transfer mass amounts of data and applications to the cloud? Thousands of companies have already turned to cloud computing platforms for their cost-effectiveness, security, convenience, and power.

But before you can enjoy all of the benefits of the cloud, you need to figure out how to migrate data to their new cloud platform. Having data migration tools and expert consultants will make a huge difference. In this blog post, we’ll review everything you need to know about moving your data and applications to the cloud including:

Why so many businesses are moving to the cloud

An overview of the data migration process

Best practices for planning a successful data migration

Learn how your company can successfully migrate to the cloud now!

Why Businesses Love Cloud Computing

Companies are no longer asking themselves if they will move to the cloud, but rather when they will make the migration.

Long ago, businesses had very limited options when it came to managing their storage needs. Companies could use an on-premise storage solution, but this storage option often requires extra IT support, incurs higher maintenance costs, and offers less security than cloud storage applications.

Benefits of Using Cloud Storage

Cloud storage platforms, on the other hand, can be managed by an external firm and scaled according to your company’s unique needs. Many cloud providers let you pay on an as-you-go basis so you only pay for the storage you actually use. Backing up information is also much easier with cloud platforms than traditional on-premise solutions.

Other benefits of cloud storage include:

Having the ability to choose public, private, or hybrid cloud storage options

Sophisticated security features like encryption and API keys

Being able to access the platform from almost any internet-connected device

Different Types of Cloud Platforms

Once you decide to migrate your data to a cloud storage platform, you need to choose one that best suits your needs and budget. There are several big cloud providers out there right now, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft® Azure, and IBM® Cloud.

Out of the three, Amazon Web Services is the largest. However, that doesn’t mean that AWS is the only option you should consider. Make sure you take the time to thoroughly research and consider different cloud platforms before deciding on one.

Data Migration Process

Here’s what you can expect during the data migration process.

So, how does this whole data migration process work? You can typically break the process down into three steps:

Extraction Transformation Loading

The idea of moving mass amounts of data and applications can make even the most stoic stakeholders nervous. But educating yourself on the essentials of data migration as well as working with an outside IT firm that is well-versed in this process can help make it as smooth as possible. Let’s explore the two main strategies you can employ for data migration.

Big Bang Migration

With a Big Bang Migration, companies will transfer all of their files within a limited time window. Since the migration takes place in one time-boxed event, it can be completed within a short amount of time. However, your company will have to operate while one of its resources are offline. This can cause a great deal of stress on the team.

Trickle Migration

Unlike a Big Bang Migration, a Trickle Migration is completed in several different stages. Both the old system and new one run in parallel, thus preventing operational interruptions. Trickle Migration is a little more complex than Big Bang Migration. However, some teams choose Trickle Migration for its reduction in risks compared to Big Bang Migration.

Tips for Migrating Data to the Cloud

Having a set of data migration tools as well as a consultant can make a huge difference during this tedious process.

No matter what migration method you choose, you should keep these best practices in mind:

Remember to back up all of your data

Don’t abandon your original plan, even if it feels like things are getting complicated and frustrating

Test as much as possible during the planning phase

Transferring data and applications to the cloud can feel like a long and tedious process. But all of your hard work will be worth it in the end. How are you preparing for the big move? Will you be using your own data migration tools or working with a consultant to keep the process moving as smoothly as possible? Let us know!