What’s one change people can make to their daily routines today that will help increase their productivity in the long run? Why is it effective?

These answers are provided by Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. Remove Digital Distractions During Work

One way to increase your productivity is to keep all digital distractions (like your mobile phone) away during your working hours. Try to limit your phone’s use to checking your emails and attending important calls only. Never open any social media profile while you’re at work. Removing these distractions is a great way to increase focus and boost efficiency.

– Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

2. Make Use of Every Small Opportunity

By making even one small change to your daily routine, you can vastly increase your productivity. One change I would suggest making is utilizing small opportunities throughout your day. For example, when you have a 10-minute break in between meetings, respond to an email or clean up your desk. Most people would scroll on their phone, but those breaks add up quickly.

– John Hall, Calendar

3. Establish a Reading Routine

One of the best ways you can increase productivity in the long run is by establishing a daily reading routine. People like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett regularly cite reading as a part of their daily routines because it really does work. Reading improves your memory and focus, puts new ideas and perspectives in front of you and gives you a productive break from the rest of your work.

– Jordan Conrad, Writing Explained

4. Set Intentions First

When people allow the day to happen to them instead of having a plan and intentions for the day, that is when productivity is at its lowest. Wake up and write down the top three most important things to accomplish that day and know that anything else is a bonus! This ensures you are working on the right things rather than just checking off a long to-do list.

– Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

5. Curate Your To-Do List

A to-do list is essential. Get your most important stuff done first. Get that stuff out of the way and off your plate so you can focus on the rest of the list. Only include items on the list that you know you can complete that day. An overly cluttered to-do list filled with items you ultimately know will be pushed until tomorrow does you little good and actually raises your stress level.

– Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

6. Start Exercising

If you’re having trouble staying productive, you may be missing exercise from your routine. Working out gets your blood pumping, which improves energy levels and can help make you more productive. I suggest taking a short walk in the morning to get your energy levels up and ready for the day.

– John Turner, SeedProd LLC

7. Switch Up Your Workspace

An easy change you can make to your daily routine to increase your productivity is to switch up your workspace. If you work from home, which a majority of people do these days, working in the same area of your home can diminish your creativity and productivity. But if you work from a different space, it can boost your creativity and encourage you to finish your tasks.

– Jared Atchison, WPForms

8. Go to Bed at the Same Time

A simple but powerful thing that every person can do is to go to bed at the same time every night. When you have a set routine for sleeping, your body and mind start to associate a specific time for rest. You’ll find it easier to sleep and you’ll wake up every day feeling refreshed and productive. You’ll get more done than if you stayed up late and tried to work when you’ve already had a long day.

– Blair Williams, MemberPress

9. Wake Up Very Early

I have the habit of waking up very early in the morning. This gives me extra time when I can get some critical work out of the way before the demands of everyday life take hold. Getting your most important work done early in the morning also makes you feel good throughout the day. You’ll feel proud and motivated to keep doing a good job.

– Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

10. Take a Midday Nap

Believe it or not, a midday nap can jump-start your productivity. At this point, most of us are still working from home and will continue to do so in the coming years. Due to this change, our schedules have become more fluid than they were a few short years ago. Use this opportunity to take a midday nap sometimes so you can come back and crush the rest of the day!

– John Brackett, Smash Balloon LLC

11. Take an Hour-Long Lunch

I believe that an hour-long lunch can shift productivity dramatically. Most people take a 30-minute break, or worse, eat while they are still working. I think an hour to distance yourself and regain focus can be just the thing you need to get more value out of the second half of your shift.

– Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

12. Limit Meetings to 30 Minutes

Some meetings can go well over an hour when there are a lot of things that need to be discussed. However, it is more difficult for us to create more activities when we fill our schedules with meetings. So limiting your daily meetings to 30 minutes helps you be more productive in the long run.

– Maria Thimothy, OneIMS

13. Plan for Tomorrow at the End of the Day

Work left open ended should be put on a list at the end of the day so your to-do list tomorrow won’t haunt you after you leave work. Most people create a to-do list at the beginning of the day, but that leaves you with anxiety for all the things left unfinished from the day before. When you jot down all the unfinished work, you don’t need to think about it anymore.

– Jacob Tanur, Click Play Films